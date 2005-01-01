The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
if music could talk
Music
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
Sept. 1, 2024, midnight


Shannon, “Let the Music Play”
from Let the Music Play
Mirage Records / Unidisc Music Inc. - 2006

Sally Yeh, “200 du”
from 24K
unknown

C.C. Catch, “Strangers by Night”
from New Wave 5 Nhac Ngoai Quoc
Unknown - 2005

C.C. Catch, “Jump In My Car”
from New Wave 5 Nhac Ngoai Quoc
Unknown - 2005

Lili Ann, “Your Mind”
from Modern Son Ca 14
New Wave Playboy

Modern Talking, “Brother Louie”
from New Wave 5 Nhac Ngoai Quoc
Unknown - 2005

Linda Trang Dai, “Hide Away The Man is Coming”
from Modern Son Ca 14
New Wave Play Boy

Luther Vandross, “Never Too Much (Live)”
from Superjam 88
Westwood One

De La Soul, “I Be Blowin' (feat. Maceo Parker)”
from Buhloone Mindstate
AOI Records - 2023

Harry Belafonte, “Love Love Alone”
from Belafonte Sings of the Caribbean
RCA/Legacy - 1957

Eddie Lund and his Tahitian Orchestra, “Vahine Paumotu”
from Authentic Tahitian Dances, Chants, Drum Rhythms and Sounds: Mid Century Polynesian Music
Global Village Music - 2012

Fareed Al Atrash, “An Aref Ma Youhensh Alak”
from Famous Songs of Fareed Al Atrash
Al Ahram

Fairuz, “Jayeble Salam”
from Sing with the stars of Lebanon
Parlophone

Sabah, “Laish Bitiz'al Laish Bitghar”
from Favourite Oriental Melodies
Parlophone

Sabah, “Rayha Abel Habeeby”
from Double Wedding (AFRAH EL-CHABAB) Soundtrack
unknown

Sabah, “Hazoora”
from Double Wedding (AFRAH EL-CHABAB) Soundtrack
El Ahram - 1964

Balan, “Gareeba Ajeeba”
from Double Wedding (AFRAH EL-CHABAB) Soundtrack
El Ahram

Emin Gündüz, “Mavili”
from Sings Turkish Songs
Standard

Lufti Guneri, “Yavuz Geliyor – Laz Havasi”
from Memories of Istanbul (Istanbul Hatiralar) Master of Turkish Music
Global Village Music - 2010

Selda Bağcan, “Niye Çattın Kaşlarını”
from Selda
Finders Keepers - 1996

Selda Bağcan, “Utan Utan”
from Selda
Finders Keepers

Selda, “Karaoglan”
from Selda
Finders Keepers

Black Sabbath, “Killing Yourself to Live”
from Sabbath Bloody Sabbath
Rhino/Warner Records - 1973

Phil Keaggy, “Rejoice”
from What a Day (40th Anniversary)
Strobie - 2014

Jimi Hendrix, “Room Full of Mirrors”
from Rainbow Bridge (Original Motion Picture Sound Track)
Legacy Recordings - 1971

Abstract Cinewave, Dungen, “Flyga Fram”
from Flyga Fram
unknown

Drab Majesty, “Cold Souls”
from The Demonstration
Dais Records - 2017

Download Program Podcast
01:58:39 1 Aug. 25, 2024
wrir studios
  View Script
    
 01:58:39  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 