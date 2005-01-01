|
Shannon, “Let the Music Play”
from Let the Music Play
Mirage Records / Unidisc Music Inc. - 2006
Sally Yeh, “200 du”
from 24K
unknown
C.C. Catch, “Strangers by Night”
from New Wave 5 Nhac Ngoai Quoc
Unknown - 2005
C.C. Catch, “Jump In My Car”
from New Wave 5 Nhac Ngoai Quoc
Unknown - 2005
Lili Ann, “Your Mind”
from Modern Son Ca 14
New Wave Playboy
Modern Talking, “Brother Louie”
from New Wave 5 Nhac Ngoai Quoc
Unknown - 2005
Linda Trang Dai, “Hide Away The Man is Coming”
from Modern Son Ca 14
New Wave Play Boy
Luther Vandross, “Never Too Much (Live)”
from Superjam 88
Westwood One
De La Soul, “I Be Blowin' (feat. Maceo Parker)”
from Buhloone Mindstate
AOI Records - 2023
Harry Belafonte, “Love Love Alone”
from Belafonte Sings of the Caribbean
RCA/Legacy - 1957
Eddie Lund and his Tahitian Orchestra, “Vahine Paumotu”
from Authentic Tahitian Dances, Chants, Drum Rhythms and Sounds: Mid Century Polynesian Music
Global Village Music - 2012
Fareed Al Atrash, “An Aref Ma Youhensh Alak”
from Famous Songs of Fareed Al Atrash
Al Ahram
Fairuz, “Jayeble Salam”
from Sing with the stars of Lebanon
Parlophone
Sabah, “Laish Bitiz'al Laish Bitghar”
from Favourite Oriental Melodies
Parlophone
Sabah, “Rayha Abel Habeeby”
from Double Wedding (AFRAH EL-CHABAB) Soundtrack
unknown
Sabah, “Hazoora”
from Double Wedding (AFRAH EL-CHABAB) Soundtrack
El Ahram - 1964
Balan, “Gareeba Ajeeba”
from Double Wedding (AFRAH EL-CHABAB) Soundtrack
El Ahram
Emin Gündüz, “Mavili”
from Sings Turkish Songs
Standard
Lufti Guneri, “Yavuz Geliyor – Laz Havasi”
from Memories of Istanbul (Istanbul Hatiralar) Master of Turkish Music
Global Village Music - 2010
Selda Bağcan, “Niye Çattın Kaşlarını”
from Selda
Finders Keepers - 1996
Selda Bağcan, “Utan Utan”
from Selda
Finders Keepers
Selda, “Karaoglan”
from Selda
Finders Keepers
Black Sabbath, “Killing Yourself to Live”
from Sabbath Bloody Sabbath
Rhino/Warner Records - 1973
Phil Keaggy, “Rejoice”
from What a Day (40th Anniversary)
Strobie - 2014
Jimi Hendrix, “Room Full of Mirrors”
from Rainbow Bridge (Original Motion Picture Sound Track)
Legacy Recordings - 1971
Abstract Cinewave, Dungen, “Flyga Fram”
from Flyga Fram
unknown
Drab Majesty, “Cold Souls”
from The Demonstration
Dais Records - 2017