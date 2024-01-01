The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
This Way Out
The international LGBTQ radio magazine for the week of 09-02-24
Anthony Albanese; Mel White.
Sept. 3, 2024, midnight
Prophetic Mel White’s perspective on religion and politics; Australian queers demand to be seen in the upcoming Census, while the U.S. Census tests ways to count sexual orientation and gender identity, more “woke” U.S. companies are put to sleep by a rightwing media troll, Aetna Insurance announces coverage for LGBTQ fertility treatments, New Hampshire’s top court protects trans student rights, and a Texas Brewery toasts equality with a “fruity” new beer,
Those stories and more this week when you discover “This Way Out”, the international LGBTQ radio magazine.
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. “NewsWrap” is produced by Brian DeShazor and was reported this week by Michael LeBeau & Tanya Kane-Parry. Archival correspondent: Ian Masters [from his 1994 KPFK-FM program “Background Briefing” courtesy of the Pacifica Radio Archives]. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: The Moody Blues; Eric Mason; Ryan Cassetta.
Now in our 36th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!

00:28:59 1 Sept. 3, 2024
Los Angele CA USA
 00:28:59  192Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
 