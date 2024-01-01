Summary: Prophetic Mel White’s perspective on religion and politics; Australian queers demand to be seen in the upcoming Census, while the U.S. Census tests ways to count sexual orientation and gender identity, more “woke” U.S. companies are put to sleep by a rightwing media troll, Aetna Insurance announces coverage for LGBTQ fertility treatments, New Hampshire’s top court protects trans student rights, and a Texas Brewery toasts equality with a “fruity” new beer,

Those stories and more this week when you discover “This Way Out”, the international LGBTQ radio magazine.