The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,
Well once again I helped kick off your summer with a Memorial Day show and am helping you say goodbye to summer tonight. Say it ain’t so! I hate to see summer go even though my day to day won’t change that much. We’ll kick off the show with some work songs for Labor Day, move into Dave Alvin and associates, then on to some bands I am going to see in Golden Gate Park at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass.
Keep it tuned here and crank it up it’s been a great summer.
P.S. In the 2nd hour I am going to give away a pair of tickets to see AJ Lee and Blue Summit at the Richmond Music Hall on Friday September 13th.
The Haberdasher
Tim Barry Bankers Dilemma 40 Miler Chunksaah Records Gillian Welch In Tall Buildings A Tribute To John Hartford (Live From Mountain Stage) Blue Plate Music Bruce Springsteen Factory Darkness on the Edge of Town Columbia Bob Marley & The Wailers Night Shift Rastaman Vibration (Deluxe Edition) Tuff Gong Merle Haggard & The Strangers A Working Man Can't Get Nowhere Today A Working Man Can't Get Nowhere Today Capitol Nashville Tom Russell Tulare Dust / They'r Tearing the Labor Camps Down Tulare Dust: A Songwriter's Tribute to Merle Haggard Craft Recordings Jimmie Dale Gilmore Tonight I Think I'm Gonna Go Downtown "After Awhile" Nonesuch Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore Why I'm Walking (feat. The Guilty Ones) TexiCali (feat. The Guilty Ones) Yep Roc Records The Waco Brothers Harm's Way To the Last Dead Cowboy WACO BROTHERS Buckwheat Zydeco Marie, Marie On a Night Like This Island Records The Blasters So Long Baby Goodbye The Blasters Rhino/Slash Jon Langford Poor Valley Radio Four Lost Souls Jon Langford Dave Alvin King of California The Best of Hightone Records Hightone Mekons Millionaire Millionaire - EP Quarterstick Records Dave Alvin (Variations on Earl Hooker's) Guitar Rumba From an Old Guitar: Rare and Unreleased Recordings Yep Roc Records Jerry Garcia & David Grisman So What So What Acoustic Disc The Assassins (w/ Jimmy Thackery) If You Go Cut Me Loose Seymour AJ Lee & Blue Summit I Can't Find You At All (with Molly Tuttle) City of Glass Signature Sounds AJ Lee & Blue Summit I'll Come Back I'll Come Back Aj Lee & Blue Summit AJ Lee & Blue Summit The Air Like I Used To AJ Lee & Blue Summit Jessica Pratt Back, Baby On Your Own Love Again Drag City Records Fruition Never Change How To Make Mistakes Fruition, LLC The Soft Boys I Wanna Destroy You Underwater Moonlight TINY GHOST RECORDS Robyn Hitchcock & The Egyptians Madonna Of The Wasps Queen Elvis A&M Jobi Riccio Whiplash Whiplash Yep Roc Records The Bones of J.R. Jones Heaven Help Me Slow Lightning Tone Tree Music / The Bones of J.R. Jones Wreckless Strangers Alexa When the Sun and a Blue Star Collide Wreckless Strangers