Well once again I helped kick off your summer with a Memorial Day show and am helping you say goodbye to summer tonight. Say it ain’t so! I hate to see summer go even though my day to day won’t change that much. We’ll kick off the show with some work songs for Labor Day, move into Dave Alvin and associates, then on to some bands I am going to see in Golden Gate Park at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass.



Keep it tuned here and crank it up it’s been a great summer.



P.S. In the 2nd hour I am going to give away a pair of tickets to see AJ Lee and Blue Summit at the Richmond Music Hall on Friday September 13th.



The Haberdasher



Tim Barry Bankers Dilemma 40 Miler Chunksaah Records

Gillian Welch In Tall Buildings A Tribute To John Hartford (Live From Mountain Stage) Blue Plate Music

Bruce Springsteen Factory Darkness on the Edge of Town Columbia

Bob Marley & The Wailers Night Shift Rastaman Vibration (Deluxe Edition) Tuff Gong

Merle Haggard & The Strangers A Working Man Can't Get Nowhere Today A Working Man Can't Get Nowhere Today Capitol Nashville

Tom Russell Tulare Dust / They'r Tearing the Labor Camps Down Tulare Dust: A Songwriter's Tribute to Merle Haggard Craft Recordings

Jimmie Dale Gilmore Tonight I Think I'm Gonna Go Downtown "After Awhile" Nonesuch

Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore Why I'm Walking (feat. The Guilty Ones) TexiCali (feat. The Guilty Ones) Yep Roc Records

The Waco Brothers Harm's Way To the Last Dead Cowboy WACO BROTHERS

Buckwheat Zydeco Marie, Marie On a Night Like This Island Records

The Blasters So Long Baby Goodbye The Blasters Rhino/Slash

Jon Langford Poor Valley Radio Four Lost Souls Jon Langford

Dave Alvin King of California The Best of Hightone Records Hightone

Mekons Millionaire Millionaire - EP Quarterstick Records

Dave Alvin (Variations on Earl Hooker's) Guitar Rumba From an Old Guitar: Rare and Unreleased Recordings Yep Roc Records

Jerry Garcia & David Grisman So What So What Acoustic Disc

The Assassins (w/ Jimmy Thackery) If You Go Cut Me Loose Seymour

AJ Lee & Blue Summit I Can't Find You At All (with Molly Tuttle) City of Glass Signature Sounds

AJ Lee & Blue Summit I'll Come Back I'll Come Back Aj Lee & Blue Summit

AJ Lee & Blue Summit The Air Like I Used To AJ Lee & Blue Summit

Jessica Pratt Back, Baby On Your Own Love Again Drag City Records

Fruition Never Change How To Make Mistakes Fruition, LLC

The Soft Boys I Wanna Destroy You Underwater Moonlight TINY GHOST RECORDS

Robyn Hitchcock & The Egyptians Madonna Of The Wasps Queen Elvis A&M

Jobi Riccio Whiplash Whiplash Yep Roc Records

The Bones of J.R. Jones Heaven Help Me Slow Lightning Tone Tree Music / The Bones of J.R. Jones

Wreckless Strangers Alexa When the Sun and a Blue Star Collide Wreckless Strangers

