The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show
Music
The Haberdasher
 The Man in the Gray Flannel suit Show
Sept. 3, 2024, midnight
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,

Well once again I helped kick off your summer with a Memorial Day show and am helping you say goodbye to summer tonight. Say it ain’t so! I hate to see summer go even though my day to day won’t change that much. We’ll kick off the show with some work songs for Labor Day, move into Dave Alvin and associates, then on to some bands I am going to see in Golden Gate Park at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass.

Keep it tuned here and crank it up it’s been a great summer.

P.S. In the 2nd hour I am going to give away a pair of tickets to see AJ Lee and Blue Summit at the Richmond Music Hall on Friday September 13th.

The Haberdasher

Tim Barry Bankers Dilemma 40 Miler Chunksaah Records
Gillian Welch In Tall Buildings A Tribute To John Hartford (Live From Mountain Stage) Blue Plate Music
Bruce Springsteen Factory Darkness on the Edge of Town Columbia
Bob Marley & The Wailers Night Shift Rastaman Vibration (Deluxe Edition) Tuff Gong
Merle Haggard & The Strangers A Working Man Can't Get Nowhere Today A Working Man Can't Get Nowhere Today Capitol Nashville
Tom Russell Tulare Dust / They'r Tearing the Labor Camps Down Tulare Dust: A Songwriter's Tribute to Merle Haggard Craft Recordings
Jimmie Dale Gilmore Tonight I Think I'm Gonna Go Downtown "After Awhile" Nonesuch
Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore Why I'm Walking (feat. The Guilty Ones) TexiCali (feat. The Guilty Ones) Yep Roc Records
The Waco Brothers Harm's Way To the Last Dead Cowboy WACO BROTHERS
Buckwheat Zydeco Marie, Marie On a Night Like This Island Records
The Blasters So Long Baby Goodbye The Blasters Rhino/Slash
Jon Langford Poor Valley Radio Four Lost Souls Jon Langford
Dave Alvin King of California The Best of Hightone Records Hightone
Mekons Millionaire Millionaire - EP Quarterstick Records
Dave Alvin (Variations on Earl Hooker's) Guitar Rumba From an Old Guitar: Rare and Unreleased Recordings Yep Roc Records
Jerry Garcia & David Grisman So What So What Acoustic Disc
The Assassins (w/ Jimmy Thackery) If You Go Cut Me Loose Seymour
AJ Lee & Blue Summit I Can't Find You At All (with Molly Tuttle) City of Glass Signature Sounds
AJ Lee & Blue Summit I'll Come Back I'll Come Back Aj Lee & Blue Summit
AJ Lee & Blue Summit The Air Like I Used To AJ Lee & Blue Summit
Jessica Pratt Back, Baby On Your Own Love Again Drag City Records
Fruition Never Change How To Make Mistakes Fruition, LLC
The Soft Boys I Wanna Destroy You Underwater Moonlight TINY GHOST RECORDS
Robyn Hitchcock & The Egyptians Madonna Of The Wasps Queen Elvis A&M
Jobi Riccio Whiplash Whiplash Yep Roc Records
The Bones of J.R. Jones Heaven Help Me Slow Lightning Tone Tree Music / The Bones of J.R. Jones
Wreckless Strangers Alexa When the Sun and a Blue Star Collide Wreckless Strangers

