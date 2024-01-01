The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Jared Yates Sexton
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
Sept. 4, 2024, midnight
So far this election season has been pretty dramatic, with candidate switch-ups, surges in fundraising and volunteerism, and a growing list of criminal charges laid against one of the candidates for president. This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak to political analyst Jared Yates Sexton about the state of the hotly contested race for the White House. We get his takeaways from the recent Democratic National Convention, look at the turnout disparity between older adults and youth voters, and discuss how to get all voters in this country more engaged in down-ballot races.

Track: Incident at Neshabur
Artist: Santana
Album: Abraxas
Label: Columbia
Year: 1970

Track: I Walk On Guilded Splinters
Artist: Dr. John
Album: Gris-Gris
Label: Atco
Year: 1968

Track: Dirty Tricks
Artist: The Sweet Inspirations
Album: The Complete Stax-Volt Soul Singles, Volume 3: 1972-1975
Label: Stax
Year: 1994

Download Program Podcast
00:29:00 1 Sept. 4, 2024
San Francisco
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 5 Download File...
 