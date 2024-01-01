The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
UpFront Soul
Weekly Program
Sanguine Fromage - for questions or comments about UpFront Soul, email Sanguine at upfrontsoul@gmail.com
 Sanguine Fromage, WERU-FM  Contact Contributor
Sept. 4, 2024, midnight
We'll hear a killer disco track from The Voices of East Harlem, get out on the dance floor with some funky stuff from 1980s Jakarta, and celebrate the release of Jackie Shane's biopic!
UpFront Soul Playlist #2024.33

PLEASE NOTE: Due to the vagaries of Spinitron, these songs are listed in reverse order. (i.e., Joan Armatrading Back to the Night is song 1, hour 1)

Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA
Kashmere Stage Band "Do Your Thing [Instrumental]" from Texas Thunder Soul 1968-1974
ENDRECHERI "GO TO FUNK" from GO TO FUNK
George Duke "Funkin' for the Thrill" from The Essential George Duke
Calendar "Hypertension" from Get Down On It: Funky Soul Music
Curtis Mayfield "Stare and Stare" from Curtis Live!
Weather Report "Harlequin" from Heavy Weather
Y-Bayani & Baby Naa "Rehwe Mie Enyim"
The Freedom Singers "Which Side Are You On?" from Voices of the Civil Rights Movement on Smithsonian Folkways
Mahalia Jackson "We Shall Overcome" from Sings the Best-Loved Hymns of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Sam Cooke "A Change Is Gonna Come" from Ain't That Good News
The Gospel Clouds "I'll Be So Satisfied" from Keep On Praying
Al Green "I'll Be Good To You" from Back Up Train
The Glories "Don't Dial My Number" from Soul Legend
Eddie Bo "If It's Good For You" from This Is Funk Vol. 1
Idris Muhammad "I Know You Don't Want Me No More" from House of the Rising Sun
Joan Armatrading "Mama Mercy" from Show Some Emotion
The Isley Brothers "Summer Breeze, Pts. 1 & 2" from 3+3
Geraldo Pino & the Heartbeats "Afro Soco Soul (Live)" from Heavy Heavy Heavy
William Onyeabor "Love is Blind" from World Psychedelic Classics 5: Who Is William Onyeabor?
Kaleta & Super Yamba Band "Mr. Diva" from Medaho
Pearl Farano and The High Lites of Joy "Who's Your Boss" from Greg Belson's Divine Funk on Cultures of Soul
Johnny Griffith,Billy Sha-Rae's Band "Do It (Instrumental Version)" from The World Needs Changing
Gloria Ann Taylor "Brother Less than a Man" from Love is a Hurtin' Thing
Little Richard "Function at the Junction" from Get Down With It!: The OKeh Sessions
Esquerita "Esquerita and the Voola" from Greatest Hits
Jackie Shane "Sticks and Stones" from Any Other Way
Gito Rollies "Musik Kami" from Tanamur City on Cultures of Soul
Foster Jackson Group "Feel the Spirit (Disco Version)"
The Voices of East Harlem "Wanted Dead or Alive" from The Voices of East Harlem
Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night

Blue Hill ME (Wabanaki territory)
