Notes: UpFront Soul Playlist #2024.33



PLEASE NOTE: Due to the vagaries of Spinitron, these songs are listed in reverse order. (i.e., Joan Armatrading Back to the Night is song 1, hour 1)



Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA

Kashmere Stage Band "Do Your Thing [Instrumental]" from Texas Thunder Soul 1968-1974

ENDRECHERI "GO TO FUNK" from GO TO FUNK

George Duke "Funkin' for the Thrill" from The Essential George Duke

Calendar "Hypertension" from Get Down On It: Funky Soul Music

Curtis Mayfield "Stare and Stare" from Curtis Live!

Weather Report "Harlequin" from Heavy Weather

Y-Bayani & Baby Naa "Rehwe Mie Enyim"

The Freedom Singers "Which Side Are You On?" from Voices of the Civil Rights Movement on Smithsonian Folkways

Mahalia Jackson "We Shall Overcome" from Sings the Best-Loved Hymns of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Sam Cooke "A Change Is Gonna Come" from Ain't That Good News

The Gospel Clouds "I'll Be So Satisfied" from Keep On Praying

Al Green "I'll Be Good To You" from Back Up Train

The Glories "Don't Dial My Number" from Soul Legend

Eddie Bo "If It's Good For You" from This Is Funk Vol. 1

Idris Muhammad "I Know You Don't Want Me No More" from House of the Rising Sun

Joan Armatrading "Mama Mercy" from Show Some Emotion

The Isley Brothers "Summer Breeze, Pts. 1 & 2" from 3+3

Geraldo Pino & the Heartbeats "Afro Soco Soul (Live)" from Heavy Heavy Heavy

William Onyeabor "Love is Blind" from World Psychedelic Classics 5: Who Is William Onyeabor?

Kaleta & Super Yamba Band "Mr. Diva" from Medaho

Pearl Farano and The High Lites of Joy "Who's Your Boss" from Greg Belson's Divine Funk on Cultures of Soul

Johnny Griffith,Billy Sha-Rae's Band "Do It (Instrumental Version)" from The World Needs Changing

Gloria Ann Taylor "Brother Less than a Man" from Love is a Hurtin' Thing

Little Richard "Function at the Junction" from Get Down With It!: The OKeh Sessions

Esquerita "Esquerita and the Voola" from Greatest Hits

Jackie Shane "Sticks and Stones" from Any Other Way

Gito Rollies "Musik Kami" from Tanamur City on Cultures of Soul

Foster Jackson Group "Feel the Spirit (Disco Version)"

The Voices of East Harlem "Wanted Dead or Alive" from The Voices of East Harlem

Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night