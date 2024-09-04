Between the Lines for September 4, 2024

Subtitle: Released Date: September 4, 2024

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: James J. Zogby, co-founder and president of the Arab American Institute; Ethan Wright a climate activist working with Climate Defiance and Planet Over Profit; Nora Benavidez, Senior Counsel and Director of Digital Justice and Civil Rights at FreePress.net

Date Published: Sept. 4, 2024, midnight

Summary: Gaza War Continues to Kill as Massive Israeli Protests Blame Netanyahu for Latest Hostage Deaths; Activists Protesting Federal Reserve Climate Policy Block Road to Wyoming Annual Symposium; Coalition Demands US News Media Aggressively Cover Election Campaign Threats to Democracy.

