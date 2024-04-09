Summary: In the first half of today’s show, we take you back through the origin story of Civic Cipher! We’ve done lots of growing with the support of our listeners, and we share some of the lessons we’ve learned along the way!



In the second part of the show, we discuss the progress we’ve seen as a country over the past 4 years. Sometimes the outlook can seem bleak so it’s important to remind ourselves how far we’ve travelled.



Our Way Black History Fact is the former slave letter from Dayton, Ohio, August 7, 1865 entitled

To My Old Master, Colonel P. H. Anderson, Big Spring, Tennessee.

