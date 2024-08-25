Punk Celts, Firkin from Budapest, decided to give limericks rest. Instead they present to you, an impossibly heavy Haiku. The Mollys serve up a Song Of Liberty, something for Finny McConnell's birthday, Davie Simmons tributes the lost at Culloden Field and The Once channel Queen. A Celtic music fan's best friend is Celt In A Twist with Patricia Fraser.
Calcopyrite Communications
Firkin - Haiku Flogging Molly - A Song Of Liberty Jaron Freeman-Fox & The Opposite Of Everything CANCON The Mahones - Rise Up (Be Strong) CANCON Davie Simmons - Culloden Field Valtos - Home (feat. Eilidh Cormack and Lana Pheutan) Talisk - Lava Open The Door For Three - Fineen The Rover Once - You're My Best Friend CANCON The Sidh - 300Km Adria Jackson - Castle Threave CANCON Lexington Field - Steps Old Blind Dogs - A Wild Rumpus