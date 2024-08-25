The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Sept. 5, 2024, midnight
Punk Celts, Firkin from Budapest, decided to give limericks rest. Instead they present to you, an impossibly heavy Haiku. The Mollys serve up a Song Of Liberty, something for Finny McConnell's birthday, Davie Simmons tributes the lost at Culloden Field and The Once channel Queen. A Celtic music fan's best friend is Celt In A Twist with Patricia Fraser.
Calcopyrite Communications
Firkin - Haiku
Flogging Molly - A Song Of Liberty
Jaron Freeman-Fox & The Opposite Of Everything CANCON
The Mahones - Rise Up (Be Strong) CANCON
Davie Simmons - Culloden Field
Valtos - Home (feat. Eilidh Cormack and Lana Pheutan)
Talisk - Lava
Open The Door For Three - Fineen The Rover
Once - You're My Best Friend CANCON
The Sidh - 300Km
Adria Jackson - Castle Threave CANCON
Lexington Field - Steps
Old Blind Dogs - A Wild Rumpus

59:54

Celt In A Twist August 25 2024 Download Program Podcast
00:59:54 1 Sept. 5, 2024
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:54  128Kbps mp3
