Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Sept. 5, 2024, midnight
You've got the sky, you got the road. The world is your home! Take Celt In A Twist on your travels. We're spinning West African/Scottish from Chicago, Catalan pipes with electronics, ethno punk with Rocksalt & Nails, The Sons Of Southern Ulster and Prague's Pipes And Pints.
Calcopyrite Communications
Soulsha - What A Day
Shooglenifty - Caravan Up North
Scatter The Mud - Piper Lad CANCON
Mary Frances - Cheerio CANCON
Rocksalt & Nails - More And More
ROS - Sac Buit
Barleyjuice - Join The British Army
Sultans Of String - Kitchen Party CANCON
Sons Of Southern Ulster - Live In The Past
Pipes And Pints - Never Let You Down
Spiro - Have A Care For Her Johnny
Valtos - Charlies On The Run
The Real McKenzies - Burnout CANCON
Niall Vallely, Caoimhin Vallely, Paul Meehan - The Wrong House

59:53

Celt In A Twist September 1 2024 Download Program Podcast
00:59:53 1 Sept. 5, 2024
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:53  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 