You've got the sky, you got the road. The world is your home! Take Celt In A Twist on your travels. We're spinning West African/Scottish from Chicago, Catalan pipes with electronics, ethno punk with Rocksalt & Nails, The Sons Of Southern Ulster and Prague's Pipes And Pints.
Calcopyrite Communications
Soulsha - What A Day Shooglenifty - Caravan Up North Scatter The Mud - Piper Lad CANCON Mary Frances - Cheerio CANCON Rocksalt & Nails - More And More ROS - Sac Buit Barleyjuice - Join The British Army Sultans Of String - Kitchen Party CANCON Sons Of Southern Ulster - Live In The Past Pipes And Pints - Never Let You Down Spiro - Have A Care For Her Johnny Valtos - Charlies On The Run The Real McKenzies - Burnout CANCON Niall Vallely, Caoimhin Vallely, Paul Meehan - The Wrong House