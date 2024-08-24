Keeping time with crossing cultures this week starting with the harmony of Basque and Galician voices. Seun Kuti and Egypt 80 take afrobeat to the TOP. Introducing psychedelic salsa from Rio 18, a power punk palette cleanser from Ultrabomb and Soweto Gospel Choir X Groove Terminator Ride Like The Wind! Think globally, listen locally, World Beat Canada Radio.
Calcopyrite Communications
Antia Muino, Sune & Greta Ch'aska - Milaka Lore - Miles De Flores Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 - T.O.P. Lemon Bucket Orkestra - Petrunino CANCON Moonshine Collective - Obami Nga (feat.Uproot Andy/MC Redbul) Yeli Yeli - Chavico Rio 18 feat. Baldo Verdu - Casa Loca Soweto Gospel Choir X Groove Terminator- Ride Like The Wind Dobet Gnahore - Gni Gitkin - De La (feat. Carol C) Superfonicos - Bogota Boogaloo Haldi & Ans Flamingo - Flamingod L'Imperatrice - Pulsar Ultrabomb - Who Knows LA LOM - Ghosts Of Gardinia