Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Sept. 5, 2024, midnight
Keeping time with crossing cultures this week starting with the harmony of Basque and Galician voices. Seun Kuti and Egypt 80 take afrobeat to the TOP. Introducing psychedelic salsa from Rio 18, a power punk palette cleanser from Ultrabomb and Soweto Gospel Choir X Groove Terminator Ride Like The Wind! Think globally, listen locally, World Beat Canada Radio.
Calcopyrite Communications
Antia Muino, Sune & Greta Ch'aska - Milaka Lore - Miles De Flores
Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 - T.O.P.
Lemon Bucket Orkestra - Petrunino CANCON
Moonshine Collective - Obami Nga (feat.Uproot Andy/MC Redbul)
Yeli Yeli - Chavico
Rio 18 feat. Baldo Verdu - Casa Loca
Soweto Gospel Choir X Groove Terminator- Ride Like The Wind
Dobet Gnahore - Gni
Gitkin - De La (feat. Carol C)
Superfonicos - Bogota Boogaloo
Haldi & Ans Flamingo - Flamingod
L'Imperatrice - Pulsar
Ultrabomb - Who Knows
LA LOM - Ghosts Of Gardinia

59:56

World Beat Canaada Radio August 24 2024 Download Program Podcast
00:59:56 1 Sept. 5, 2024
Vancouver, BC, Canada
