Program Information
outFarpress presents
Listen Globally!
Weekly Program
International news, global perspective, Japan, Germany, Far Right, AFD, Ukraine, Cuba, Nuclear weapons, Venezuela, Israel, Palestine
 Dan Roberts
Sept. 5, 2024, midnight
A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. Radio Deutsche-Welle, France 24, NHK Japan, and Radio Havana Cuba.
This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, France 24, NHK Japan, and Radio Havana Cuba.

http://youthspeaksout.net/swr240906.mp3 (29:00)

From GERMANY- Recent regional elections saw a far-right party, the AFD, win in one Eastern state and get 30 % of the vote in another. This is the first time since WW2 that extremist parties have come on top in Germany and some people are worried that it will grow as the NAZI party did in the 1930s. DW has a program called the Tipping Point, a discussion today between a professor and two journalists on current affairs. The three factors leading to these results were very large number of immigrants from Muslim countries, arms shipments to Ukraine in the war with Russia, and opposition to gender identity politics. Populism is growing in most European nations with much support for nationalist ideals.

From FRANCE- A press review of the Israeli media on the protests in Israel after Netanyahu refuses to work on a ceasefire in Palestine. Then a brief update on Paul Watson, the anti-whaling activist who is being held in Greenland on a warrant from Japan.

From JAPAN- US politicians are calling for a block in the sale of US Steel to Nippon Steel in Japan which was approved by the shareholders in April. Russian president Putin spoke at the annual Far East Economic Forum, saying developing the Far East will be a national priority for the entire 21st century- he mentioned that the BRICS countries now accounts for about 1/3 of the global economy.

From CUBA- Israeli troops continue raids in the West Bank, where Palestinian forces are attempting to fight back. The US government is considering which actions to take against the Venezuelan government for refusing to recognize the alleged victory of the opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez.


Available in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml

PODCAST!!!- https://feed.podbean.com/outFarpress/feed.xml (160kb Highest Quality)

¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts

"To treat your facts with imagination is one thing, to imagine your facts is another."
--John Burroughs

