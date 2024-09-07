New trends from old friends this week. The Afro Celts drop one more from their album in waiting, 'Ova' and Manu Chao returns with 'Viva Tu'. We share the album opener. For the Pulp Fiction fan, Skeewiff hot rod Dick Dale's 'Miserilou' and Kiran Ahluwalia whips up a 'Pancake' for us. Sign up for the E-Blast at worldbeatinternational.com.
Calcopyrite Communications
Manu Chao - Tu Te Vas Sofi Tukker - Woof feat. Kah-Lo Boogat - Sapatinho (w/ Diogo Ramos) CANCON Kiran Ahluwalia - Pancake CANCON Los Bitchos - Talkie Talkie, Charlie Charlie Bab L'Bluz - Mouja Skeewiff - Miserilou Afro Celt Sound System - The Lockdown Reel Swami - Ching Finley Quaye - Sunday Shining Yin Yin - Tokyo Disco CeU - Gerando Na Alta Naked Family - Tumbado En La Hierba Al Sol Eki Shola - For You