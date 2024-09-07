Summary: New trends from old friends this week. The Afro Celts drop one more from their album in waiting, 'Ova' and Manu Chao returns with 'Viva Tu'. We share the album opener. For the Pulp Fiction fan, Skeewiff hot rod Dick Dale's 'Miserilou' and Kiran Ahluwalia whips up a 'Pancake' for us. Sign up for the E-Blast at ​worldbeatinternational.com.