The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Sept. 5, 2024, midnight
New trends from old friends this week. The Afro Celts drop one more from their album in waiting, 'Ova' and Manu Chao returns with 'Viva Tu'. We share the album opener. For the Pulp Fiction fan, Skeewiff hot rod Dick Dale's 'Miserilou' and Kiran Ahluwalia whips up a 'Pancake' for us. Sign up for the E-Blast at ​worldbeatinternational.com.
Calcopyrite Communications
Manu Chao - Tu Te Vas
Sofi Tukker - Woof feat. Kah-Lo
Boogat - Sapatinho (w/ Diogo Ramos) CANCON
Kiran Ahluwalia - Pancake CANCON
Los Bitchos - Talkie Talkie, Charlie Charlie
Bab L'Bluz - Mouja
Skeewiff - Miserilou
Afro Celt Sound System - The Lockdown Reel
Swami - Ching
Finley Quaye - Sunday Shining
Yin Yin - Tokyo Disco
CeU - Gerando Na Alta
Naked Family - Tumbado En La Hierba Al Sol
Eki Shola - For You

59:22

World Beat Canada Radio September 7 2024 Download Program Podcast
00:59:22 1 Sept. 5, 2024
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:22  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 