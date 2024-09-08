Summary: No punches pulled this week. At the bell, a brand new spin from the Afro Celt Sound System due later this month. St. John's songsmith Len O'Neill share his tale of Rebels In The Rubble. More cool celtic from The Go Set who always bring the Opportunities. And, at high tide we float a cool classic from Fairport Convention. Come out swingin' with Celt In A Twist!