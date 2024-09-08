The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Sept. 5, 2024, midnight
No punches pulled this week. At the bell, a brand new spin from the Afro Celt Sound System due later this month. St. John's songsmith Len O'Neill share his tale of Rebels In The Rubble. More cool celtic from The Go Set who always bring the Opportunities. And, at high tide we float a cool classic from Fairport Convention. Come out swingin' with Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Afro Celt Sound System - The Lockdown Reel
Iain Copeland - Ailidh Dall of Lairg
Enter The Haggis - Lancaster Gate CANCON
Yann Falquet - Le Deux Noyes De L'ile Aux Basques CANCON
George Duff - Rattlin' Roarin' Willie
Harv - Saivo
Len O'Neill - Rebels In The Rubble CANCON
GiveWay - The Poaching Song
The Go Set - Opportunities
Jansberg - Korncirkler
Fairport Convention - Wait For The Tide To Come In
Jim Moray - Edward Of The Lowlands
Open The Door For Three - The Fairy Jig Set
Ashley MacIsaac - Belle Cote CANCON

59:54

Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:54  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 