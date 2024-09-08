No punches pulled this week. At the bell, a brand new spin from the Afro Celt Sound System due later this month. St. John's songsmith Len O'Neill share his tale of Rebels In The Rubble. More cool celtic from The Go Set who always bring the Opportunities. And, at high tide we float a cool classic from Fairport Convention. Come out swingin' with Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Afro Celt Sound System - The Lockdown Reel Iain Copeland - Ailidh Dall of Lairg Enter The Haggis - Lancaster Gate CANCON Yann Falquet - Le Deux Noyes De L'ile Aux Basques CANCON George Duff - Rattlin' Roarin' Willie Harv - Saivo Len O'Neill - Rebels In The Rubble CANCON GiveWay - The Poaching Song The Go Set - Opportunities Jansberg - Korncirkler Fairport Convention - Wait For The Tide To Come In Jim Moray - Edward Of The Lowlands Open The Door For Three - The Fairy Jig Set Ashley MacIsaac - Belle Cote CANCON