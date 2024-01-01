The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Global Research News Hour
Global Research News Hour Episode 439
Weekly Program
Michael Welch, Matt Campbell, Ray McGinnis
 The Pauly Show  Contact Contributor
Sept. 5, 2024, midnight
This week on the Global Research News Hour, we do our anniversary special on the 9/11 attacks by seeing it through the lens of family members of the casualties of the terrorist attacks, particularly those who came to doubt everything that was said about the tragedy being caused by member of government for reasons other than being caught with their pants down. In our first half hour, Matt Campbell, brother of 9/11 victim Geoff Campbell returns to the show to talk about the steps ahead for him now that his application for a new inquest into Geoff’s death was refused. Then in our second half hour, we are joined by Ray MCGinnis. He will talk about his 3 year old book "Unanswered Questions: What the September Eleventh Families Asked and the 9/11 Commission Ignored."
Interviews by Michael Welch

Download Program Podcast
00:59:02 1 Sept. 5, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:59:02  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
 