Summary: This week on the Global Research News Hour, we do our anniversary special on the 9/11 attacks by seeing it through the lens of family members of the casualties of the terrorist attacks, particularly those who came to doubt everything that was said about the tragedy being caused by member of government for reasons other than being caught with their pants down. In our first half hour, Matt Campbell, brother of 9/11 victim Geoff Campbell returns to the show to talk about the steps ahead for him now that his application for a new inquest into Geoff’s death was refused. Then in our second half hour, we are joined by Ray MCGinnis. He will talk about his 3 year old book "Unanswered Questions: What the September Eleventh Families Asked and the 9/11 Commission Ignored."