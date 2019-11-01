|
|
Program Information
|
|
|The Thunderbolt
|
|Symbiotic Adventures in the Anti-Olympia*
|
|Weekly Program
|
|Dana
|
| Dancing Angel Media Contact Contributor
|
|Sept. 6, 2024, midnight
| This week’s archive radio show covers the Symbiosis Revolution Congress that happened in Detroit in September of 2019.
Come visit the Anti-Olympia as we help organize a revolution!
|This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.
You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/
You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt
The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
|This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume
*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on November 1st, 2019
———————————————————
Part 1:
Disclaimer / Station ID
00:00-00:49
TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:49-02:51
Symbiosis 1 - The Quest for Coffee
Music: Trillian Green — Colonel Claypool's Bucket of Bernie Brains — David Bowie featuring Michi Hirota
02:50—14:50
Symbiosis 2 - Adventures in the Land of the Anti-Detroit
Music: Ego Plum — The Hard Kiss
14:50-21:50
Symbiosis 3 - On the Bus & Off the Bus
Music: The Who
21:51-26:37
———————————————————
Part 2:
Disclaimer / Station ID
26:37—27:08
Symbiosis 4 - The Symbiosis Revolution Congress
Music: Trillian Green
27:08-32:29
Symbiosis 5 - The Olympia Assembly Assembled
Music: DEVO
32:30-36:18
Symbiosis 6 - Points of Disunity
Music: Jeff Beck
36:19-40:53
———————————————————
Music Intro
40:53—41:07
Hot Hot Hot!!!
by The Cure
41:08-48:02
Kick Muck
by Ozric Tentacles
48:00-51:54
Credits / Disclaimer / Promo
Music: Jethro Tull
51:53-54:00
———————————————————
‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO, & Patreon Listeners Only:
Intro
0:00—0:11
Come Dancing
by Jeff Beck
0:07—5:49
Credits
5:39—6:00
|
| TBR 240906 - Symbiotic Adventures in the Anti-Olympia*
|Regular Program
|00:54:00
|1
| Sept. 5, 2024
|
|Olympia, WA
|
| View Script
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|
| 00:54:00
| 128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
|9
|
| TBR 240906 - Bonus 6
|Bonus 6
|00:06:00
|1
| Sept. 5, 2024
|
|Olympia, WA
|
| View Script
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|
| 00:06:00
| 128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo
|8
|