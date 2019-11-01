TBR 240906 - Symbiotic Adventures in the Anti-Olympia*

Subtitle: Symbiotic Adventures in the Anti-Olympia*

Date Published: Sept. 6, 2024, midnight

Summary: This week’s archive radio show covers the Symbiosis Revolution Congress that happened in Detroit in September of 2019.



Come visit the Anti-Olympia as we help organize a revolution!

Credits: This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.



*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on November 1st, 2019



Part 1:



TB Intro

Music: Focus

00:49-02:51



Symbiosis 1 - The Quest for Coffee

Music: Trillian Green — Colonel Claypool's Bucket of Bernie Brains — David Bowie featuring Michi Hirota

02:50—14:50



Symbiosis 2 - Adventures in the Land of the Anti-Detroit

Music: Ego Plum — The Hard Kiss

14:50-21:50



Symbiosis 3 - On the Bus & Off the Bus

Music: The Who

21:51-26:37



Part 2:



Symbiosis 4 - The Symbiosis Revolution Congress

Music: Trillian Green

27:08-32:29



Symbiosis 5 - The Olympia Assembly Assembled

Music: DEVO

32:30-36:18



Symbiosis 6 - Points of Disunity

Music: Jeff Beck

36:19-40:53



Hot Hot Hot!!!

by The Cure

41:08-48:02



Kick Muck

by Ozric Tentacles

48:00-51:54



Music: Jethro Tull

51:53-54:00



‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO, & Patreon Listeners Only:



Come Dancing

by Jeff Beck

0:07—5:49



