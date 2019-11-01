The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Thunderbolt
Symbiotic Adventures in the Anti-Olympia*
Weekly Program
Dana
 Dancing Angel Media  Contact Contributor
Sept. 6, 2024, midnight
This week’s archive radio show covers the Symbiosis Revolution Congress that happened in Detroit in September of 2019.

Come visit the Anti-Olympia as we help organize a revolution!
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.

You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/

You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt

The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume

*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on November 1st, 2019

———————————————————

Part 1:

Disclaimer / Station ID
00:00-00:49

TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:49-02:51

Symbiosis 1 - The Quest for Coffee
Music: Trillian Green — Colonel Claypool's Bucket of Bernie Brains — David Bowie featuring Michi Hirota
02:50—14:50

Symbiosis 2 - Adventures in the Land of the Anti-Detroit
Music: Ego Plum — The Hard Kiss
14:50-21:50

Symbiosis 3 - On the Bus & Off the Bus
Music: The Who
21:51-26:37

———————————————————

Part 2:

Disclaimer / Station ID
26:37—27:08

Symbiosis 4 - The Symbiosis Revolution Congress
Music: Trillian Green
27:08-32:29

Symbiosis 5 - The Olympia Assembly Assembled
Music: DEVO
32:30-36:18

Symbiosis 6 - Points of Disunity
Music: Jeff Beck
36:19-40:53

———————————————————

Music Intro
40:53—41:07

Hot Hot Hot!!!
by The Cure
41:08-48:02

Kick Muck
by Ozric Tentacles
48:00-51:54

Credits / Disclaimer / Promo
Music: Jethro Tull
51:53-54:00

———————————————————

‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO, & Patreon Listeners Only:

Intro
0:00—0:11

Come Dancing
by Jeff Beck
0:07—5:49

Credits
5:39—6:00

