Program Information
State Of The City reports
13
 Bristol Broadband Co-operative  Contact Contributor
Sept. 6, 2024, midnight

https://politicsthisweek.wordpress.com/2024/09/05/not-the-bcfm-politics-show-presented-by-tony-gosling-206/
INTERVIEWS [right click to download]
#1 - Complete 3hr 30min show - [right click to download]
~Full interviews with...
#2 - Sarah Wilkinson on Crispin Flintoff interrogated by UK Gestapo under house arrest on terrorism charges - 00:45:00
#3 - Pepe Escobar on Telegram arrests and the battle for social media - 00:32:00
#4 - Stephen Williams pushed back Grenfell flammable cladding and sprinkler regs when minister, Department for Levelling Up Evidence 04Apr22 - 00:07:00
#5 - Climate The Movie (2024) documentary 01:20:00
#6 - Mike Benz on the Getazimov Doctrine - hybrid war ex state dept Tweets not Tanks Win Wars 00:15:00
#7 - Alex Krainer on Vanessa Beeley - Ukraine default and WWIII A War of the Worlds 01:00:00
#8 - Jeffrey Sachs on Tucker Carlson The Looming War With Iran, CIA Coups and Warning of the Next Financial Crisis 02:25:00
#9 - Moheen Yaseen Muslim Eschatology Al-Malhama (Armageddon battle), Imam Mahdi (true Islamic leader), Isa (Jesus) and the Dajjal (antichrist) 00:45:00
#10 - Rabbi Israel Dovid Weiss Zionism is Anti-Jewish, Orthodox Jewish religious leader condemns Israeli aggression in Gaza - 00:10:00

