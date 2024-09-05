Notes: INTERVIEWS [right click to download]

#1 - Complete 3hr 30min show

~Full interviews with...

#2 - Sarah Wilkinson on Crispin Flintoff interrogated by UK Gestapo under house arrest on terrorism charges - 00:45:00

#3 - Pepe Escobar on Telegram arrests and the battle for social media - 00:32:00

#4 - Stephen Williams pushed back Grenfell flammable cladding and sprinkler regs when minister, Department for Levelling Up Evidence 04Apr22 - 00:07:00

#5 - Climate The Movie (2024) documentary 01:20:00

#6 - Mike Benz on the Getazimov Doctrine - hybrid war ex state dept Tweets not Tanks Win Wars 00:15:00

#7 - Alex Krainer on Vanessa Beeley - Ukraine default and WWIII A War of the Worlds 01:00:00

#8 - Jeffrey Sachs on Tucker Carlson The Looming War With Iran, CIA Coups and Warning of the Next Financial Crisis 02:25:00

#9 - Moheen Yaseen Muslim Eschatology Al-Malhama (Armageddon battle), Imam Mahdi (true Islamic leader), Isa (Jesus) and the Dajjal (antichrist) 00:45:00

#10 - Rabbi Israel Dovid Weiss Zionism is Anti-Jewish, Orthodox Jewish religious leader condemns Israeli aggression in Gaza - 00:10:00