Sonic Café that’s the late Joe Strummer with his Mescalaros. Joe first gained world acclaim with a little know band called the Clash, ah you might remember them. So yeah, hey welcome to episode 401 of the Sonic Café, I’m your host Scott Clark, that guy in the booth, in the back in the dark, presenting another mix of intelligent eclectic music, comedy and pop culture. This time our mix spans 56 years. Listen for Jack White, They Might be Giants, Altered Five Blues Band, The Replacements, Teenage Fan Club, The Violent Femmes and of course many more. Sargent Joe Friday and Officer Bill Gannon from the late 60’s TV show dragnet are here to tell us about the evils of smoking marijuana. Joe lets it fly, and ahh speaks his truth. Also plane crash math from Neil deGrasse Tyson. Plus we’ll take a trip back to 1968 in the Sonic Café time machine, listen for The Electric Flag near the bottom of the hour. All that and more as the Sonic Café gets schooled on the evils of marijuana, this time from our little radio café in the Pacific Northwest, from 1971 here’s Isaac Hayes telling us that no matter what it is, you just gotta do your thing, which is exactly what we do hear at the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Get Down Moses Artist: Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros LP: Assembly Yr: 2003 Song 2: Do Your Thing Artist: Isaac Hayes LP: Greatest Hit Singles Yr: 1971 Song 3: What's The Trick? Artist: Jack White LP: Fear Of The Dawn Yr: 2022 Song 4: Lake Monsters Artist: They Might Be Giants LP: I Like Fun Yr. 2018 Song 5: All Falls Down Artist: Adelitas Way LP: Adelitas Way Yr: 2009 Song 6: In the Name of No Good Artist: Altered Five Blues Band LP: Holler If You Hear Me Yr: 2021 Song 7: Champion Artist: Warpaint LP: Radiate Like This Year: 2022 Song 8: 20th Century Boy Artist: The Replacements LP: Let It Be Yr: 1984 Song 9: Killing Floor Artist: The Electric Flag LP: Along Time Coming Yr: 1968 Song 10: I Can't Turn It Off Artist: D.P. Costello LP: Unfaithful Music & Soundtrack Album [Disc 2] Yr: 2015 Song 11: Everything Is Falling Apart Artist: Teenage Fanclub LP: Endless Arcade Yr: 2019 Song 12: Rumors And Gossip Artist: The Interrupters LP: Fight The Good Fight Yr: 2018 Song 13: Gone Daddy Gone/I Just Want To Make Love To You Artist: Violent Femmes LP: Permanent Record: The Very Best Of Violent Femmes Yr: 1983 Song 14: Ballet Artist: Peter Thomas Sound Orchester LP: Raumpatrouille Orion (Original Soundtrack) Yr: 1966 Song 15: Ataraxia Artist: Everclear LP: So Much for the Afterglow Yr: 1997
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)