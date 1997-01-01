The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Marijuana Will Kill You
Action/Event
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark
Sept. 7, 2024, midnight
Sonic Café that’s the late Joe Strummer with his Mescalaros. Joe first gained world acclaim with a little know band called the Clash, ah you might remember them. So yeah, hey welcome to episode 401 of the Sonic Café, I’m your host Scott Clark, that guy in the booth, in the back in the dark, presenting another mix of intelligent eclectic music, comedy and pop culture. This time our mix spans 56 years. Listen for Jack White, They Might be Giants, Altered Five Blues Band, The Replacements, Teenage Fan Club, The Violent Femmes and of course many more. Sargent Joe Friday and Officer Bill Gannon from the late 60’s TV show dragnet are here to tell us about the evils of smoking marijuana. Joe lets it fly, and ahh speaks his truth. Also plane crash math from Neil deGrasse Tyson. Plus we’ll take a trip back to 1968 in the Sonic Café time machine, listen for The Electric Flag near the bottom of the hour. All that and more as the Sonic Café gets schooled on the evils of marijuana, this time from our little radio café in the Pacific Northwest, from 1971 here’s Isaac Hayes telling us that no matter what it is, you just gotta do your thing, which is exactly what we do hear at the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Get Down Moses
Artist: Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros
LP: Assembly
Yr: 2003
Song 2: Do Your Thing
Artist: Isaac Hayes
LP: Greatest Hit Singles
Yr: 1971
Song 3: What's The Trick?
Artist: Jack White
LP: Fear Of The Dawn
Yr: 2022
Song 4: Lake Monsters
Artist: They Might Be Giants
LP: I Like Fun
Yr. 2018
Song 5: All Falls Down
Artist: Adelitas Way
LP: Adelitas Way
Yr: 2009
Song 6: In the Name of No Good
Artist: Altered Five Blues Band
LP: Holler If You Hear Me
Yr: 2021
Song 7: Champion
Artist: Warpaint
LP: Radiate Like This
Year: 2022
Song 8: 20th Century Boy
Artist: The Replacements
LP: Let It Be
Yr: 1984
Song 9: Killing Floor
Artist: The Electric Flag
LP: Along Time Coming
Yr: 1968
Song 10: I Can't Turn It Off
Artist: D.P. Costello
LP: Unfaithful Music & Soundtrack Album [Disc 2]
Yr: 2015
Song 11: Everything Is Falling Apart
Artist: Teenage Fanclub
LP: Endless Arcade
Yr: 2019
Song 12: Rumors And Gossip
Artist: The Interrupters
LP: Fight The Good Fight
Yr: 2018
Song 13: Gone Daddy Gone/I Just Want To Make Love To You
Artist: Violent Femmes
LP: Permanent Record: The Very Best Of Violent Femmes
Yr: 1983
Song 14: Ballet
Artist: Peter Thomas Sound Orchester
LP: Raumpatrouille Orion (Original Soundtrack)
Yr: 1966
Song 15: Ataraxia
Artist: Everclear
LP: So Much for the Afterglow
Yr: 1997
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

