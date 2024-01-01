The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
UpFront Soul
Funk, soul, and jazz: UpFront Soul with Sanguine Fromage. 120 minutes of soulful sounds to which you may get down.
Sanguine Fromage - for questions or comments about UpFront Soul, email Sanguine at upfrontsoul@gmail.com
 Sanguine Fromage, WERU-FM  Contact Contributor
Sept. 8, 2024, midnight
We'll spin a set of Crescent City brass and funk from The Wild Tchoupitoulas, The Soul Rebels, and the Rebirth Brass Band, admire the Party Lights with Claudine Clark, and compete in our own Olympics- the vocal group, that is.
UpFront Soul #2024.34 -September 3-9, 2024

PLEASE NOTE: Due to the vagaries of Spinitron, these songs are listed in reverse order. (i.e., Joan Armatrading Back to the Night is song 1, hour 1)

Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA
Kashmere Stage Band "Do Your Thing [Instrumental]" from Texas Thunder Soul 1968-1974
ENDRECHERI "Oh?" from Love Faders
The Three Degrees "50 Ways to Leave Your Lover" from The Roots of Philadelphia Funk & Soul: 17 Classics
Breakwater "Unnecessary Business" from Breakwater
Sam Cooke "Win Your Love (For Me)" from The Man Who Invented Soul Disc 1
Smokey Robinson & the Miracles "It's a Good Feeling" from The 35th Anniversary Collection Disc 3
Joan Armatrading "Your Letter" from To The Limit
Mahalia Jackson "I'm Glad Salvation is Free" from Move On Up a Little Higher on Shanachie
Joe Tex "Meet Me in Church" from The Funk Collection: Vol. 4
Erma Franklin "Don't Blame Me" from Erma Franklin: Piece of Her Heart
Little Jackie "The Stoop" from The Stoop on S-Curve
Little Denise "Check Me Out" from Bay Area Funk on Ubiquity
Claudine Clark "Party Lights" from Ask the Girl Who Knows- The Best of 1958-1969
Chocolate Milk "Grand Theft" from We're All In This Together on RCA
Bonerama "Hot Like Fire" from Hot Like Fire on Basin Street Records
Mavis Staples "Try Harder" from If All I Was Was Black
Don "Sugarcane" Harris "Liz Pineapple Wonderful" from Sugar Cane's Got the Blues
Cannonball Adderley Quintet "Games" from Mercy, Mercy, Mercy! Live at 'The Club'
The Olympics "Private Eye" from Doin' The Hully Gully (Digitally Remastered)
Cousin Joe "Eveything That's Made of Wood Once Was a Tree" from Come Down People: Cousin Joe Live in Concert
The Soul Rebels Brass Band "Living For the City" from Nothing But Love- EP
Rebirth Brass Band "Take 'Em to the Moon" from Move Your Body
The Wild Tchoupitoulas "Hey Pocky A-Way (A Way)" from The Wild Tchoupitoulas
Bootsy Collins "I'd Rather Be With You" from Stretchin' Out (In Bootsy's Rubber Band)
Parliament "Chocolate City" from Parliament's Greatest Hits
Funkadelic "One Nation Under a Groove" from Young Soul Rebels
Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night

UpFrontSoul202434h1 Download Program Podcast
00:58:59 1 Sept. 8, 2024
