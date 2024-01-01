Notes: UpFront Soul #2024.34 -September 3-9, 2024



PLEASE NOTE: Due to the vagaries of Spinitron, these songs are listed in reverse order. (i.e., Joan Armatrading Back to the Night is song 1, hour 1)



Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA

Kashmere Stage Band "Do Your Thing [Instrumental]" from Texas Thunder Soul 1968-1974

ENDRECHERI "Oh?" from Love Faders

The Three Degrees "50 Ways to Leave Your Lover" from The Roots of Philadelphia Funk & Soul: 17 Classics

Breakwater "Unnecessary Business" from Breakwater

Sam Cooke "Win Your Love (For Me)" from The Man Who Invented Soul Disc 1

Smokey Robinson & the Miracles "It's a Good Feeling" from The 35th Anniversary Collection Disc 3

Joan Armatrading "Your Letter" from To The Limit

Mahalia Jackson "I'm Glad Salvation is Free" from Move On Up a Little Higher on Shanachie

Joe Tex "Meet Me in Church" from The Funk Collection: Vol. 4

Erma Franklin "Don't Blame Me" from Erma Franklin: Piece of Her Heart

Little Jackie "The Stoop" from The Stoop on S-Curve

Little Denise "Check Me Out" from Bay Area Funk on Ubiquity

Claudine Clark "Party Lights" from Ask the Girl Who Knows- The Best of 1958-1969

Chocolate Milk "Grand Theft" from We're All In This Together on RCA

Bonerama "Hot Like Fire" from Hot Like Fire on Basin Street Records

Mavis Staples "Try Harder" from If All I Was Was Black

Don "Sugarcane" Harris "Liz Pineapple Wonderful" from Sugar Cane's Got the Blues

Cannonball Adderley Quintet "Games" from Mercy, Mercy, Mercy! Live at 'The Club'

The Olympics "Private Eye" from Doin' The Hully Gully (Digitally Remastered)

Cousin Joe "Eveything That's Made of Wood Once Was a Tree" from Come Down People: Cousin Joe Live in Concert

The Soul Rebels Brass Band "Living For the City" from Nothing But Love- EP

Rebirth Brass Band "Take 'Em to the Moon" from Move Your Body

The Wild Tchoupitoulas "Hey Pocky A-Way (A Way)" from The Wild Tchoupitoulas

Bootsy Collins "I'd Rather Be With You" from Stretchin' Out (In Bootsy's Rubber Band)

Parliament "Chocolate City" from Parliament's Greatest Hits

Funkadelic "One Nation Under a Groove" from Young Soul Rebels

Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night