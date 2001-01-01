Backbeat rolls along this week with not one but two Hank Williams songs, Kay Starr shows her impressive jazzy chops, some great pickin' from Brandon Isaak, Harry Manx and Arthur Smith, Little Walter wails, Solomon Burke covers a Bob Dylan song and we'll hear from a 1950s singer who could have been a major star, but didn't really want it. Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title Year Sonny Terry, Brownie McGhee - Dirty Mistreater 1957 Brandon Isaak's Band - When You Call My Name 2023 The Chosen Gospel Singers - Hallelujah! 1955 Hank Williams - Lost Highway 1949 Hank Penny - Alabama Jubilee 1951 Ethel Boswell - No More for You 1955 Kay Starr - If I Could Be With You (One Hour Tonight) 1945 The Alphabetical Four - Rock My Soul 1943 Little Walter And His Nitecaps - Sad Hours 1952 Harry Manx - Lay Down My Worries 2001 The Davis Sisters - Your Cheatin' Heart 1954 The Young Crooners - Akasabali Wynona Carr - Now That I'm Free 1958 Arthur Smith - Guitar Jump 1957 Solomon Burke - Maggie's Farm 1965 Billy "The Kid" Emerson - Shim Sham Shimmy 1954 Little Willie John - You Hurt Me 1960 Mimi Roman - Little Lovin' 1956 Chuck Berry - Come On 1961 Wes Dakus & The Rebels - Taboo