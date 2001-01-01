Episode 204 September 8, 2024 Picking thru another great pile of old records

Subtitle:

Program Type: Music

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Lorne VanSinclair

Contributor: Lorne VanSinclair Contact Contributor

Date Published: Sept. 8, 2024, midnight

Summary: Backbeat rolls along this week with not one but two Hank Williams songs, Kay Starr shows her impressive jazzy chops, some great pickin' from Brandon Isaak, Harry Manx and Arthur Smith, Little Walter wails, Solomon Burke covers a Bob Dylan song and we'll hear from a 1950s singer who could have been a major star, but didn't really want it.

Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.

Credits:

Notes: Artist - Title Year

Sonny Terry, Brownie McGhee - Dirty Mistreater 1957

Brandon Isaak's Band - When You Call My Name 2023

The Chosen Gospel Singers - Hallelujah! 1955

Hank Williams - Lost Highway 1949

Hank Penny - Alabama Jubilee 1951

Ethel Boswell - No More for You 1955

Kay Starr - If I Could Be With You (One Hour Tonight) 1945

The Alphabetical Four - Rock My Soul 1943

Little Walter And His Nitecaps - Sad Hours 1952

Harry Manx - Lay Down My Worries 2001

The Davis Sisters - Your Cheatin' Heart 1954

The Young Crooners - Akasabali

Wynona Carr - Now That I'm Free 1958

Arthur Smith - Guitar Jump 1957

Solomon Burke - Maggie's Farm 1965

Billy "The Kid" Emerson - Shim Sham Shimmy 1954

Little Willie John - You Hurt Me 1960

Mimi Roman - Little Lovin' 1956

Chuck Berry - Come On 1961

Wes Dakus & The Rebels - Taboo



