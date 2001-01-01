The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
Sept. 8, 2024, midnight
Backbeat rolls along this week with not one but two Hank Williams songs, Kay Starr shows her impressive jazzy chops, some great pickin' from Brandon Isaak, Harry Manx and Arthur Smith, Little Walter wails, Solomon Burke covers a Bob Dylan song and we'll hear from a 1950s singer who could have been a major star, but didn't really want it.
Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title Year
Sonny Terry, Brownie McGhee - Dirty Mistreater 1957
Brandon Isaak's Band - When You Call My Name 2023
The Chosen Gospel Singers - Hallelujah! 1955
Hank Williams - Lost Highway 1949
Hank Penny - Alabama Jubilee 1951
Ethel Boswell - No More for You 1955
Kay Starr - If I Could Be With You (One Hour Tonight) 1945
The Alphabetical Four - Rock My Soul 1943
Little Walter And His Nitecaps - Sad Hours 1952
Harry Manx - Lay Down My Worries 2001
The Davis Sisters - Your Cheatin' Heart 1954
The Young Crooners - Akasabali
Wynona Carr - Now That I'm Free 1958
Arthur Smith - Guitar Jump 1957
Solomon Burke - Maggie's Farm 1965
Billy "The Kid" Emerson - Shim Sham Shimmy 1954
Little Willie John - You Hurt Me 1960
Mimi Roman - Little Lovin' 1956
Chuck Berry - Come On 1961
Wes Dakus & The Rebels - Taboo

Full show, no breaks Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Sept. 8, 2024
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 