Program Information
|Essential Dissent
|13
|Joel Whitney, Natasha Lennard
| Essential Dissent Contact Contributor
|Sept. 8, 2024, midnight
| A conversation between Joel Whitney and Natasha Lennard, in which they discuss Whitney’s latest book, Flights: Radicals on the Run, which is published by OR Books: https://orbooks.com
They spoke on September 4th, 2024, at the Francis Kite Club in Manhattan: https://www.franciskiteclub.com
Audio recorded and edited by Wilton Vought (last name rhymes with thought), of Essential Dissent.
If you broadcast this audio, please:
1. Credit Essential Dissent, OR Books, and the Francis Kite Club.
2. Notify Wilton via the Contact Contributor button, or directly: wvought at gmail dot com
Thanks!
There are THREE versions of this audio on the Radio4All server:
Version 1: The full audio (00:58:39) optimized for RADIO PLAY (-24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3). I did not add an intro/mid/outro.
Version 2: The full audio optimized for INDIVIDUAL USE (-19 LUFS 64kbps Mp3). Identical content to Version 1, but a louder file encoded at a lower bitrate so it uses less storage space on your device.
Version 3: A RADIO READY edit (00:58:30, -24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3). Includes my intro/mid/outro.
Contact me for a link to the full audio in .wav format, which is best if you want to do your own edit.
Approximate Timeline for Full Versions:
00:00:00 Joel Whitney & Natasha Lennard (Run time 43:34)
00:43:34 Q&A minus the Q (15:05)
00:58:39 End
DISCLAIMER: By downloading my audio with the intention of broadcasting it, you agree and acknowledge that it is solely your responsibility to make sure your uses of it comply with all FCC regulations.
| Joel Whitney - Flights: Radicals on the Run
|Optimized for RADIO PLAY -24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3
|00:58:39
|1
| Sept. 4, 2024
|Francis Kite Club, NYC
| 00:58:39
| 192Kbps mp3
(MB) None
|None
| Joel Whitney - Flights: Radicals on the Run
|Optimized for INDIVIDUAL USE (-19 LUFS 64kbps Mp3)
|00:58:39
|1
| Sept. 4, 2024
|Francis Kite Club, NYC
| View Script
| Joel Whitney - Flights: Radicals on the Run
|RADIO READY (-24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3, includes my intro/mid/outro)
|00:58:30
|1
| Sept. 4, 2024
|
|Francis Kite Club, NYC
|
| View Script
|
