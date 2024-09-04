The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Essential Dissent
13
Joel Whitney, Natasha Lennard
 Essential Dissent  Contact Contributor
Sept. 8, 2024, midnight
A conversation between Joel Whitney and Natasha Lennard, in which they discuss Whitney’s latest book, Flights: Radicals on the Run, which is published by OR Books: https://orbooks.com

They spoke on September 4th, 2024, at the Francis Kite Club in Manhattan: https://www.franciskiteclub.com
Audio recorded and edited by Wilton Vought (last name rhymes with thought), of Essential Dissent.

If you broadcast this audio, please:

1. Credit Essential Dissent, OR Books, and the Francis Kite Club.
2. Notify Wilton via the Contact Contributor button, or directly: wvought at gmail dot com

Thanks!

Buy Essential Dissent a coffee ($3): https://ko-fi.com/essentialdissent

Please donate $1 per month to Essential Dissent:
https://www.patreon.com/EssentialDissent

Essential Dissent Online:

Subscribe to the iTunes podcast: https://tinyurl.com/yyq9w8sy
YouTube:https://tinyurl.com/yxz8ehks
Facebook:https://tinyurl.com/y64ufjeh
a-Infos Radio Project:https://tinyurl.com/y5k6t4ub
There are THREE versions of this audio on the Radio4All server:

Version 1: The full audio (00:58:39) optimized for RADIO PLAY (-24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3). I did not add an intro/mid/outro.

Version 2: The full audio optimized for INDIVIDUAL USE (-19 LUFS 64kbps Mp3). Identical content to Version 1, but a louder file encoded at a lower bitrate so it uses less storage space on your device.

Version 3: A RADIO READY edit (00:58:30, -24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3). Includes my intro/mid/outro.

Contact me for a link to the full audio in .wav format, which is best if you want to do your own edit.

---

Approximate Timeline for Full Versions:

00:00:00 Joel Whitney & Natasha Lennard (Run time 43:34)
00:43:34 Q&A minus the Q (15:05)
00:58:39 End

---

DISCLAIMER: By downloading my audio with the intention of broadcasting it, you agree and acknowledge that it is solely your responsibility to make sure your uses of it comply with all FCC regulations.

Joel Whitney - Flights: Radicals on the Run Download Program Podcast
Optimized for RADIO PLAY -24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3
00:58:39 1 Sept. 4, 2024
Francis Kite Club, NYC
  View Script
    
 00:58:39  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
Joel Whitney - Flights: Radicals on the Run Download Program Podcast
Optimized for INDIVIDUAL USE (-19 LUFS 64kbps Mp3)
00:58:39 1 Sept. 4, 2024
Francis Kite Club, NYC
  View Script
    
 00:58:39  64Kbps flac
(MB) None		 None Download File...
Joel Whitney - Flights: Radicals on the Run Download Program Podcast
RADIO READY (-24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3, includes my intro/mid/outro)
00:58:30 1 Sept. 4, 2024
Francis Kite Club, NYC
  View Script
    
 00:58:30  192Kbps flac
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 