Indigenous in Music with Larry K
2 hours of new and original music from our Indigenous, Native, Mexican, Aboriginal musicians of the western hemisphere.
Sept. 8, 2024, midnight
Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K. On this show we welcome from Winnipeg, Manitoba, The Bloodshots and the crew will be in the house. CJ Loane, Ben Hodges and Kaitlyn Childs will be in the spotlight interview. They have new music out and have just released “The Bay Blues.” Winnipeg Rock and Roll at it’s best. Read all about them at our place at https://www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/the-bloodshots.

The Bloodshots, XIT, Frank Pietacho, Indian City, Jasmine Netsena, Kandia Crazy Horse, Blue Moon Marquee, The Bloodshots, The Johnnys, Stevie Salas, The City Lines, Twin Deer, Matthew Chaffey, Old Soul Rebel, QVLN, Morgan Toney, Hataalii, Irv Lyons Jr, Pura Fe, J. Pablo, Sean1ne, Enokahe, Def-i, Ana Tijoux, Phobe Killdeer, Edzi'u, Sebastan Gaskin, Aysanabee, Raye Zaragoza, Matcitim, Stevie Salas and much more.

Visit us on our home page to learn about us and our programs at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org, check into our Two Buffalo Studios and our SAY Magazine Library to find out all about our Artists and Entrepreneurs.

