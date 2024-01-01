The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
stunning global heat
Weekly Program
Jeff Masters, Andrew Gettelman
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Sept. 8, 2024, midnight
Deadly heat ramped up across the world. Welcome back to a new season of Radio Ecoshock. Extreme weather expert Jeff Masters tells us when compounding climate disasters turn the U.S.A. upside down, and what we can do to prepare. Then the first of several interviews trying to find out: what caused the unexpected rise in heat? Former NASA scientist James Hansen pointed to reduction in ship emissions. Dr. Andrew Gettelman investigated and you get the verdict. Plus headlines of global climate chaos Pole to Pole in the summer of 2024.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock

Clip of explorer John Wesley Powell read by American actor Clay Jenkinson for National Geographic.
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 30:18 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.

