Summary: Deadly heat ramped up across the world. Welcome back to a new season of Radio Ecoshock. Extreme weather expert Jeff Masters tells us when compounding climate disasters turn the U.S.A. upside down, and what we can do to prepare. Then the first of several interviews trying to find out: what caused the unexpected rise in heat? Former NASA scientist James Hansen pointed to reduction in ship emissions. Dr. Andrew Gettelman investigated and you get the verdict. Plus headlines of global climate chaos Pole to Pole in the summer of 2024.