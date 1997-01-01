September 8, 2024: The compilation that started it all

Summary: New acoustic African sounds from Tidiane Thiam and Annarella & Django; two tracks from the outstanding recent compilation of the São Toméan band África Negra; Nigeria 70: the compilation that started the great African vinyl gold rush; Brazilian forró including a new single by Priscilla Frade; the Latin psychedelia of Los Bitchos and La Sonora Mazurén; some Latin soul to finish up the show

Notes: Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year



Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



Tidiane Thiam | Sénégal | Podor Douera Gasba | Africa Yontii | Sahel Sounds | 2024

Ali Farka Touré with Ry Cooder | Mali-USA | Lasidan | Talking Timbuktu | World Circuit | 1994

Annarella & Django | Sweden-Mali-Sénégal | Dakar-Örebro | Dakar-Örebro - Single | We Are Busy Bodies / Sing A Song Fighter | 2024



África Negra | São Tomé & Príncipe | Lourença | Antologia Vol. 2 | Bongo Joe | 2024-1986

África Negra | São Tomé & Príncipe | Tlechi Ope Di Bengui | Antologia Vol. 2 | Bongo Joe | 2024-199x

Pedro Lima | São Tomé & Príncipe | Maguidala | Maguidala | Iefe Discos | 1985



Tony Allen & The Afro Messengers | Nigeria | No Discrimination | Nigeria 70: The Definitive Story Of 1970's Funky Lagos | Strut | 2024-1979

William Onyeabor | Nigeria | Better Change Your Mind | Nigeria 70: The Definitive Story Of 1970's Funky Lagos | Strut | 2024-1978



Heleno Dos Oito Baixos | Brazil | Comeco De Verão | Brazil: Forró - Music For Maids And Taxi Drivers | Globe Style | 1989

Priscilla Frade | Brazil | Baião De Quatro Toques | Baião De Quatro Toques - Single | Mills | 2024

Luis Gonzaga | Brazil | A Feira De Caruaru | Sua Sanfona E Sua Simpatia | RCA Camden | 1966

Jackson Do Pandeiro | Brazil | Chiclete Com Banana | Jackson Do Pandeiro | Columbia | 1959

Forro In The Dark | Brazil-USA | Asa Branca | Bonfires Of São João | Nublu | 2006



Los Bitchos | Australia-Uruguay-Sweden-England UK | 1K! | Talkie Talkie | City Slang | 2024

Los Orientales De Paramonga | Perú | Lobos Al Escape | Lobos Al Escape - Single | Dinsa | 1970

La Sonora Mazurén | Colombia | Conciencia Al Escape | Magnestismo Animal | Barbès | 2024

Agrupación Ilegal Los Imparciales | Argentina | Voodo Child | Sonidero Psicodelico EP | self-released | 2018



La Crema | USA | Cisco Kid | We've Got A Groovy Thing Going: The Latin Soul Of Bobby Marin | Vampisoul | 2024-1973

Machito | Cuba-USA | Hold On I'm Comin' | Machito Goes Memphis | RCA Victor | 1968

Joe Bataan | USA | Chick-A-Boom | Call My Name | Vampisoul | 2005

Ray Camacho & The Teardrops | USA | Tus Modos | The Best Of Ray Camacho & The Teardrops | Freestyle | 1971

Rumba Caliente | Scotland UK | Papa Was A Rolling Stone | The Rough Guide To Latin Rare Groove | World Music Network | 2006



