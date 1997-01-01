The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Global A Go-Go
Music
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
Sept. 9, 2024, midnight
New acoustic African sounds from Tidiane Thiam and Annarella & Django; two tracks from the outstanding recent compilation of the São Toméan band África Negra; Nigeria 70: the compilation that started the great African vinyl gold rush; Brazilian forró including a new single by Priscilla Frade; the Latin psychedelia of Los Bitchos and La Sonora Mazurén; some Latin soul to finish up the show
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Tidiane Thiam | Sénégal | Podor Douera Gasba | Africa Yontii | Sahel Sounds | 2024
Ali Farka Touré with Ry Cooder | Mali-USA | Lasidan | Talking Timbuktu | World Circuit | 1994
Annarella & Django | Sweden-Mali-Sénégal | Dakar-Örebro | Dakar-Örebro - Single | We Are Busy Bodies / Sing A Song Fighter | 2024

África Negra | São Tomé & Príncipe | Lourença | Antologia Vol. 2 | Bongo Joe | 2024-1986
África Negra | São Tomé & Príncipe | Tlechi Ope Di Bengui | Antologia Vol. 2 | Bongo Joe | 2024-199x
Pedro Lima | São Tomé & Príncipe | Maguidala | Maguidala | Iefe Discos | 1985

Tony Allen & The Afro Messengers | Nigeria | No Discrimination | Nigeria 70: The Definitive Story Of 1970's Funky Lagos | Strut | 2024-1979
William Onyeabor | Nigeria | Better Change Your Mind | Nigeria 70: The Definitive Story Of 1970's Funky Lagos | Strut | 2024-1978

Heleno Dos Oito Baixos | Brazil | Comeco De Verão | Brazil: Forró - Music For Maids And Taxi Drivers | Globe Style | 1989
Priscilla Frade | Brazil | Baião De Quatro Toques | Baião De Quatro Toques - Single | Mills | 2024
Luis Gonzaga | Brazil | A Feira De Caruaru | Sua Sanfona E Sua Simpatia | RCA Camden | 1966
Jackson Do Pandeiro | Brazil | Chiclete Com Banana | Jackson Do Pandeiro | Columbia | 1959
Forro In The Dark | Brazil-USA | Asa Branca | Bonfires Of São João | Nublu | 2006

Los Bitchos | Australia-Uruguay-Sweden-England UK | 1K! | Talkie Talkie | City Slang | 2024
Los Orientales De Paramonga | Perú | Lobos Al Escape | Lobos Al Escape - Single | Dinsa | 1970
La Sonora Mazurén | Colombia | Conciencia Al Escape | Magnestismo Animal | Barbès | 2024
Agrupación Ilegal Los Imparciales | Argentina | Voodo Child | Sonidero Psicodelico EP | self-released | 2018

La Crema | USA | Cisco Kid | We've Got A Groovy Thing Going: The Latin Soul Of Bobby Marin | Vampisoul | 2024-1973
Machito | Cuba-USA | Hold On I'm Comin' | Machito Goes Memphis | RCA Victor | 1968
Joe Bataan | USA | Chick-A-Boom | Call My Name | Vampisoul | 2005
Ray Camacho & The Teardrops | USA | Tus Modos | The Best Of Ray Camacho & The Teardrops | Freestyle | 1971
Rumba Caliente | Scotland UK | Papa Was A Rolling Stone | The Rough Guide To Latin Rare Groove | World Music Network | 2006

01:59:56 1 Sept. 8, 2024
Richmond VA USA
  View Script
    
