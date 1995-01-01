Notes: 1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band

SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)

PAS DE CONTACT

Black Music - 1995



2) Bora di Ngoma & Promuzika

MANDOLA BELLA

FACE-OFF

JMC – ca. 2000



3) Pépé Kallé & Empire Bakuba

YOUNG AFRICA

GARDEZ VOTRE SOUFFLÉ

Sun Records - 1995



4) Guy Guy Fall

LE PARAIN

FORCÉ DE FRAPPÉ

Denide Production - 1999



5) Chancelier Desi Mbwese & Viva la Musica

MY REMINDER SONG

PROCÈS VERBAL

Sonodisc - 1995



6) Roy Langa & Zaiko Universel

MERE IVE

KIANZI ROY LANGA & ZAIKO UNIVERSEL

Sonima Music – ca. 2000



7) Kanda Bongo Man

MABELE

NON-STOP FEELING

Kanda Bongo Man Productions - 2018



8) Les Bantous « Monument »

TENSION

MONUMENT

Sonodisc - 1992



9) Koffi Olomidé & Viva la Musica

SYNZA 1 & 2

HOMMAGE AUX FRÈFRES SOKI VOL. 1 « LE HIT DES ANNÉS 70 »

B.Mas Production – 1970s



10) Bozi Boziana et l’Anti-Choc

MASUMU AKEYI

DOUKOURE

Anytha Ngapy Productions/Glenn - 2001



11) Werrsason

AVENIR

EDUCATION

Education – 2013





12) Didi Kalombo et Le Groupe Le Pleiade

CAFÉ AU LAIT

RIEN A VOIR

Badive Music – 2007



13) Franco & Le TP OK JAZZ

NGAI TEMBE ELEKA

LIKAMBO YA NGANA

Editions Populaires – 1973



14) Papa Wemba & Clan Langa-Langa

ZOU-ZOU MAYA-MAYA

ZEA

Sonodisc – 1987



15) Extra Musica

PROBLÈME SUR PROBLÈME

TROP C’EST TROP

JPS – 2002



16) Blaise Bula

VIS TA VIE

RENDEKITA, VOL. 2

Arthur Kadima-Nzuji Lda. – 2018



17) Madilu & Son Orquestre Tout Puissant System

DE BRETON

LE TENANT DU TITRE

KTC Production - 2001