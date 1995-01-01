The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps.
Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to
reset your password
. Email
here
if you need additional support.
Home
|
Project News
|
About
|
FAQ
|
Contact
|
Mobile
This site requries that you enable JavaScript in your browser.
Most features of this site simply will not work without a modern JavaScript-enabled web browser.
Try visiting our site in one of the following browsers with JavaScript enabled:
Firefox
,
Safari
, or
Opera
Program Information
Ambiance Congo: September 8, 2024
Series:
Ambiance Congo
Subtitle:
Program Type:
11
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
David Noyes (aka DJ Daudi)
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Date Published:
Sept. 9, 2024, midnight
Summary:
Congolese popular music
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995
2) Bora di Ngoma & Promuzika
MANDOLA BELLA
FACE-OFF
JMC – ca. 2000
3) Pépé Kallé & Empire Bakuba
YOUNG AFRICA
GARDEZ VOTRE SOUFFLÉ
Sun Records - 1995
4) Guy Guy Fall
LE PARAIN
FORCÉ DE FRAPPÉ
Denide Production - 1999
5) Chancelier Desi Mbwese & Viva la Musica
MY REMINDER SONG
PROCÈS VERBAL
Sonodisc - 1995
6) Roy Langa & Zaiko Universel
MERE IVE
KIANZI ROY LANGA & ZAIKO UNIVERSEL
Sonima Music – ca. 2000
7) Kanda Bongo Man
MABELE
NON-STOP FEELING
Kanda Bongo Man Productions - 2018
8) Les Bantous « Monument »
TENSION
MONUMENT
Sonodisc - 1992
9) Koffi Olomidé & Viva la Musica
SYNZA 1 & 2
HOMMAGE AUX FRÈFRES SOKI VOL. 1 « LE HIT DES ANNÉS 70 »
B.Mas Production – 1970s
10) Bozi Boziana et l’Anti-Choc
MASUMU AKEYI
DOUKOURE
Anytha Ngapy Productions/Glenn - 2001
11) Werrsason
AVENIR
EDUCATION
Education – 2013
12) Didi Kalombo et Le Groupe Le Pleiade
CAFÉ AU LAIT
RIEN A VOIR
Badive Music – 2007
13) Franco & Le TP OK JAZZ
NGAI TEMBE ELEKA
LIKAMBO YA NGANA
Editions Populaires – 1973
14) Papa Wemba & Clan Langa-Langa
ZOU-ZOU MAYA-MAYA
ZEA
Sonodisc – 1987
15) Extra Musica
PROBLÈME SUR PROBLÈME
TROP C’EST TROP
JPS – 2002
16) Blaise Bula
VIS TA VIE
RENDEKITA, VOL. 2
Arthur Kadima-Nzuji Lda. – 2018
17) Madilu & Son Orquestre Tout Puissant System
DE BRETON
LE TENANT DU TITRE
KTC Production - 2001
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
01:59:05
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
Sept. 8, 2024
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:59:05
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
1
Browse Programs
by Popularity
by Type
Action/Event
Actuality (Uncut Material)
Announcement
Commentary
Daily Program
Documentary
Interview
Music
News Report
Regular Show
Speech
Unspecified
Weekly Program
by Topic
by Length
0-1 minute
1-2 minutes
2-5 minutes
5-15 minutes
15-30 minutes
30-60 minutes
60-90 minutes
90-120 minutes
over 120 minutes
by Series
by Contributor
by Advisory
Unknown
No Advisories
Contains Potentially Offensive Language
For Safe-Harbor (late-night broadcast) Only
by License
Non-Profit Only
No Excerpting
Contact Producer
See Notes
Log In
Sign Up
Translate
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
日本語
Polski
Português
Русский