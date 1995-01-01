The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Ambiance Congo
11
David Noyes (aka DJ Daudi)
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
Sept. 9, 2024, midnight
Congolese popular music
WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995

2) Bora di Ngoma & Promuzika
MANDOLA BELLA
FACE-OFF
JMC – ca. 2000

3) Pépé Kallé & Empire Bakuba
YOUNG AFRICA
GARDEZ VOTRE SOUFFLÉ
Sun Records - 1995

4) Guy Guy Fall
LE PARAIN
FORCÉ DE FRAPPÉ
Denide Production - 1999

5) Chancelier Desi Mbwese & Viva la Musica
MY REMINDER SONG
PROCÈS VERBAL
Sonodisc - 1995

6) Roy Langa & Zaiko Universel
MERE IVE
KIANZI ROY LANGA & ZAIKO UNIVERSEL
Sonima Music – ca. 2000

7) Kanda Bongo Man
MABELE
NON-STOP FEELING
Kanda Bongo Man Productions - 2018

8) Les Bantous « Monument »
TENSION
MONUMENT
Sonodisc - 1992

9) Koffi Olomidé & Viva la Musica
SYNZA 1 & 2
HOMMAGE AUX FRÈFRES SOKI VOL. 1 « LE HIT DES ANNÉS 70 »
B.Mas Production – 1970s

10) Bozi Boziana et l’Anti-Choc
MASUMU AKEYI
DOUKOURE
Anytha Ngapy Productions/Glenn - 2001

11) Werrsason
AVENIR
EDUCATION
Education – 2013


12) Didi Kalombo et Le Groupe Le Pleiade
CAFÉ AU LAIT
RIEN A VOIR
Badive Music – 2007

13) Franco & Le TP OK JAZZ
NGAI TEMBE ELEKA
LIKAMBO YA NGANA
Editions Populaires – 1973

14) Papa Wemba & Clan Langa-Langa
ZOU-ZOU MAYA-MAYA
ZEA
Sonodisc – 1987

15) Extra Musica
PROBLÈME SUR PROBLÈME
TROP C’EST TROP
JPS – 2002

16) Blaise Bula
VIS TA VIE
RENDEKITA, VOL. 2
Arthur Kadima-Nzuji Lda. – 2018

17) Madilu & Son Orquestre Tout Puissant System
DE BRETON
LE TENANT DU TITRE
KTC Production - 2001

Download Program Podcast
01:59:05 1 Sept. 8, 2024
  View Script
    
 01:59:05  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 