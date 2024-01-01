The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
a continuing tragedy
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service  Contact Contributor
Sept. 9, 2024, midnight
Multi-voice discussion about the history and current practice of dowry and mahar in India today.
India still loses thousands of women every year to so-called “dowry deaths.
Credits: Indu Ramesh, producer and host.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. Pitches considered. Contact: wings@wings.org

00:26:39 1 Sept. 9, 2024
 00:26:39  128Kbps mp3
