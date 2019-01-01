(1.) A Question Of Time - Verb T & Pitch 92 ft. Rye Shabby (2.) 3-2-1 - Organized Konfusion (3.) Digz - Moka Only (4.) Positivity (remix) - Gang Starr (5.) Goodmorning Sunshine - Little Brother (6.) King Of Kings - MentPlus ft. Blu, Destruct & Donel Smokes (7.) Steroids - Kev Brown & J Scienide ft. Kenn Starr, Supastition, Dave Scarz, Eye Q, yU, Kaimbr, Finale, Hassaan Mackey (8.) Murda Muzik - Mobb Deep (9.) It's All Good - Skyzoo & Pete Rock (10.) Double Barrel - Marco Polo & Torae ft. DJ Revolution (11.) Mind, Soul and Body - The High & The Mighty (12.) Falcons & Friends - Professor P & DJ Akilles (13.) Mr. Murphy - Ded Tebiase & The Author ft. Evil Ed (14.) Wendigo - Deca & Neon Brown (15.) The Passion - Juga-Naut & Giallo Point (16.) What Be Goin Down - Grits (17.) Ode To The Soul Brother - CORC aka Creator Of Raw Content
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick
Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.