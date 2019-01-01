The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Walkuman Style
13
Gamma Krush
 Gamma Krush
Sept. 9, 2024, midnight
(1.) A Question Of Time - Verb T & Pitch 92 ft. Rye Shabby
(2.) 3-2-1 - Organized Konfusion
(3.) Digz - Moka Only
(4.) Positivity (remix) - Gang Starr
(5.) Goodmorning Sunshine - Little Brother
(6.) King Of Kings - MentPlus ft. Blu, Destruct & Donel Smokes
(7.) Steroids - Kev Brown & J Scienide ft. Kenn Starr, Supastition, Dave Scarz, Eye Q, yU, Kaimbr, Finale, Hassaan Mackey
(8.) Murda Muzik - Mobb Deep
(9.) It's All Good - Skyzoo & Pete Rock
(10.) Double Barrel - Marco Polo & Torae ft. DJ Revolution
(11.) Mind, Soul and Body - The High & The Mighty
(12.) Falcons & Friends - Professor P & DJ Akilles
(13.) Mr. Murphy - Ded Tebiase & The Author ft. Evil Ed
(14.) Wendigo - Deca & Neon Brown
(15.) The Passion - Juga-Naut & Giallo Point
(16.) What Be Goin Down - Grits
(17.) Ode To The Soul Brother - CORC aka Creator Of Raw Content
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick

Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba

Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.

00:57:57 1 Sept. 9, 2019
Gammatorium
  View Script
    
 00:57:57  192Kbps flac
(79.6MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 