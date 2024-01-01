“Beautiful” Drag Great Julian Eltinge & global LGBTQ news!

Subtitle: The international LGBTQ radio magazine for the week of 09-09-24

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Andrew L. Erdman; Julian Eltinge.

Contributor: Lucia Chappelle Contact Contributor

Date Published: Sept. 10, 2024, midnight

Summary: Long before RuPaul there was “Beautiful” Julian Eltinge; Tonga’s government takes heat for appointing an openly gay Supreme Court Justice, Iran chastises Australia’s ambassador for “posting purple”, major U.S. publishers fight Florida’s book bans in court, Mormons slap restrictions on their transgender congregants, and Virginia’s Sweet Briar College announces new admissions bans on gender-variant women.

Those stories and more this week when you find “This Way Out”, the international LGBTQ radio magazine.

Credits: Hosted this week by Greg Gordon and produced with Lucia Chappelle. “NewsWrap” is produced by Brian DeShazor and was reported this week by Elena Botkin-Levy & John Dyer V. Correspondent: David Hunt. Additional content from “The Voice of Hollywood” with Kyle Cox. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Simon & Garfunkel; Billy Joel; The Manhattan Ragtime Orchestra; The Southside Aces.

Now in our 36th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!

