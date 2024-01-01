The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Jared Yates Sexton and Lauren Kim
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
Sept. 10, 2024, midnight
As election season kicks into high gear, it can be a challenge to talk about anything else but the race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. This week on Sea Change Radio, we succumb to that temptation as we turn to the second half of our discussion with political analyst Jared Yates Sexton. Then, we dig into the archives to hear from Lauren Kim, a born-again Christian environmentalist who volunteers for an organization called Young Evangelicals for Climate Action.
Track: Mr. Clean
Artist: Freddie Hubbard
Album: Straight Life
Label: CTI
Year: 1971

Track: (What’s So Funny Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding?
Artist: Sharon Van Etten
Album: N/A
Label: N/A
Year: 2020

00:29:00 1 Sept. 10, 2024
San Francisco
