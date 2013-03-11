Summary: Steven Starr says: “Long lived radio-nuclides such as Cesium 137 are something new to us as a species. Although they are invisible to our senses they are millions of times more poisonous than most of the common poisons we are familiar with. They emit radiation, invisible forms of matter and energy, that we might compare to fire. It’s not a fire that can be scattered of suffocated because it burns at the atomic level, it comes from the disintegration of single atoms”.



Starr gives an update as to what people in Japan are facing now and into the future. He explains how Cesium 137 is created in the Nuclear Power Plant and how it disperses and continues to move. How it enters the body, mainly via contaminated food, and bio-accumulates in humans, plants and animals.



In 2013 Starr was Senior Scientist with Physicians for Social Responsibility, and Clinical Laboratory Science Program Director at the University of Missouri. Today (Sept. 2024) Professor Starr is still teaching his class: Environmental, Health and Social Effects of Nuclear Weapons at the University of Missouri. And he publishes with the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists and the Federation of American Scientists. His website is nuclearfamine.org where he maintains up to date lists of the unknown, deadly consequences of nuclear war.



He was recorded on March 11, 2013 at the New York Academy of Medicine. Thanks to Helen Caldicott and her Foundation that organized the event, and to the cosponsor Physicians for Social Responsibility.



DATE: March 11, 2023