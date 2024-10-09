Summary: Suzanne Yatim-Aslam joins us again to bring us up to speed on some of the latest developments on the ground in Palestine. We use the first half of the show to discuss some of the work Suzanne has done since her last visit as well as get her thoughts on recent headlines.



In the second part of the show, we discuss the decision-making process that we should bear in mind when heading to the polls. With Kamala Harris replacing Joe Biden, on the Democratic ticket, there are many factors to consider.



Our Way Black History Fact discusses the slavery-based roots of tipping in the United States.

