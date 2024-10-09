Suzanne Yatim-Aslam joins us again to bring us up to speed on some of the latest developments on the ground in Palestine. We use the first half of the show to discuss some of the work Suzanne has done since her last visit as well as get her thoughts on recent headlines.
In the second part of the show, we discuss the decision-making process that we should bear in mind when heading to the polls. With Kamala Harris replacing Joe Biden, on the Democratic ticket, there are many factors to consider.
Our Way Black History Fact discusses the slavery-based roots of tipping in the United States.
Ramses Ja and Q Ward
Broadcasting the Balance. Defending the Discourse. Civic Cipher is a weekly radio show created to foster allyship for social justice. Hosted by Ramses Ja and Q. Ward, this show is dedicated to empowering Black and Brown voices, allowing them to engage directly with diverse populations across the country. Self-determination is critical to securing a future free of oppressive systems, and Civic Cipher exists to facilitate discussions toward this end. Furthermore, Civic Cipher seeks to inform non-POC allies who may not be privy to these types of discussions and optics. Finally, Civic Cipher seeks to provide long-form conversations in spaces where there is often a lack of significant resources, potent dialogue, or the necessary engagement for facilitating a healthy and productive civil discourse.