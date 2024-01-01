Summary: The International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda has sent Rwandans tried by the ICTR to be incarcerated in various countries in Africa and this has led to problems of unequal treatment. Authorities in Benin have arbitrarily acted to remove the prisoner’s private computers. The prisoners need their computers for legal work and for personal records. Taking the computers violates their rights. Those in believe in justice and equality under the law must speak up and demand the UN do its duty and restore the computers and the rights of the prisoners.