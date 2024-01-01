Members of the RevCom Corps in Chicago on the controversy over @BobAvakianOfficial Revolution 73, Black People Hating on Immigrants. Bob Avakian answers, “What Would You Say To Those Who Catch The Worst Hell Under This System?” (from The Bob Avakian Interviews, 2022). Annie Day on the situation in the West Bank, and Kamala Harris's B.S. Update on the National Campaign to Get @BobAvakianOfficial Everywhere! Outernational, “WELCOME,” from their upcoming album: “Welcome To The Revolution.”
Michael Slate, Host and Producer Sunsara Taylor, Guest host Henry Carson, Assistant Producer
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local ID if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.