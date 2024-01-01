The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
No More Black People Hating On Immigrants: A Challenge from Bob Avakian to Unite for Revolution! Israel's US-backed genocide targets the West Bank.
Weekly Program
Annie Day and Sunsara Taylor (RNL Show); Bob Avakian (The RevComs); Leo, Roosevelt and Amina (RevCom Corps, Chicago)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
Sept. 11, 2024, midnight
Members of the RevCom Corps in Chicago on the controversy over ‪@BobAvakianOfficial‬ Revolution 73, Black People Hating on Immigrants. Bob Avakian answers, “What Would You Say To Those Who Catch The Worst Hell Under This System?” (from The Bob Avakian Interviews, 2022). Annie Day on the situation in the West Bank, and Kamala Harris's B.S. Update on the National Campaign to Get ‪@BobAvakianOfficial‬ Everywhere! Outernational, “WELCOME,” from their upcoming album: “Welcome To The Revolution.”
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local ID if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.

TMSS-240911 Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Sept. 11, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
 