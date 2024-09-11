This site requries that you enable JavaScript in your browser.
Program Information
Between the Lines for September 11, 2024
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Released Date: September 11, 2024
Program Type: Weekly Program
Featured Speakers/Commentators: Mark Green, former New York City public advocate and author; Abigail Fuller, Co-Chair of Maine Voices for Palestinian Rights; Bob Sanders a retired Jewish journalist from New Hampshire.
Date Published: Sept. 11, 2024
Summary: New Book Warns Voters of Fascist Threat Posed by Trump in 2024 Election; Portland, Maine City Council Votes for Israel Divestment Resolution Over Gaza War; Retired Journalist Bikes to Washington Building Opposition to Israel’s Gaza War.
Between the Lines for September 11, 2024
Released Date: September 11, 2024
Length: 00:29:00
Date Recorded: Sept. 11, 2024
