Program Information
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Released Date: September 11, 2024
Weekly Program
Mark Green, former New York City public advocate and author; Abigail Fuller, Co-Chair of Maine Voices for Palestinian Rights; Bob Sanders a retired Jewish journalist from New Hampshire.
 betweenthelinesradio@yahoo.com  Contact Contributor
Sept. 11, 2024, midnight
New Book Warns Voters of Fascist Threat Posed by Trump in 2024 Election; Portland, Maine City Council Votes for Israel Divestment Resolution Over Gaza War; Retired Journalist Bikes to Washington Building Opposition to Israel’s Gaza War.

Between the Lines for September 11, 2024 Download Program Podcast
00:29:00 1 Sept. 11, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 