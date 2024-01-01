Notes: This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, NHK Japan, and Radio Havana Cuba.



From GERMANY- In Israel, 42 army reservists wrote an open letter in May stating their refusal to return to Gaza. Two of those army reservists spoke to DW about what made them change their minds about the IDF actions in Gaza. Many Israelis consider them traitors and they may be charged in court with desertion. In Mexico outgoing President Obrador got a judicial reform passed that will end the appointment of judges by the legislators and have them chosen by popular vote in their regions- activists, mostly students, opposed to the measure stormed the Senate.



From JAPAN- A super typhoon named Yagi hit Vietnam with severe damages. An update on the sale of US Steel to Japanese firm Nippon. Ukrainian drones hit a Russian ammunition depot which they allege contained North Korean missiles. The US alleges that Iran is supplying missiles to Russia which Iran strongly denies. Australian PM Albanese wants age limits imposed on youth using social media. An Israeli airstrike hit a designated evacuation zone in the Gaza Strip killing at least 40 people, mostly civilians.



From CUBA- In Brazil, former President Bolsonaro rallied thousands to protest the nations ban on social media platform giant X, formerly Twitter. Venezuelan President Maduro said the people do not want more sanctions threatened by the US and called for a dialogue on preventing fascism. Am on this day piece on September 11th. In Britain, tens of thousands of citizens took to the streets to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and a halt to weapon supplies to Israel. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Gaza are warning of widespread contamination on the roads from weapons.





"Terrorism doesn't just blow up buildings; it blasts every other issue off the political map. The spectre of terrorism -real and exaggerated - has become a shield of impunity, protecting governments around the world from scrutiny for their human rights abuses."

--Naomi Klein



