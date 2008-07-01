Allan Pollack— "Composer and Conductor"

Subtitle:

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Allan Pollack & Barry Vogel, Esq.

Contributor: Radio Curious - Barry Vogel Contact Contributor

Date Published: Sept. 12, 2024, midnight

Summary: On the bluffs of the Village of Mendocino, overlooking the Pacific Ocean about 155 miles north of San Francisco, California, the sounds of the Mendocino Music Festival are heard for two weeks beginning in early July every year. The music festival features Orchestra, Opera, Chamber, Jazz and World Pop music drawing participants and listeners from around the globe. Allan Pollack, who has worked as the Artistic Director and Conductor of the Mendocino Music Festival for the past twenty-two years, is our guest in this edition of Radio Curious. In this conversation from his home in Northern California, recorded on July 1, 2008, we began when I asked him to tell us about the Mendocino Music Festival. This interview with Allan Pollack was recorded on July 1, 2008.







The book Allan Pollack recommends is, “The Complete Works of Shakespeare.“





Credits: Barry Vogel, Esq. is the host and producer.

Ignacio Ayala is the assistant producer.

