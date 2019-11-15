|
Program Information
|The Thunderbolt
|Onward Over the Cliff*
|Weekly Program
|Dana
| Dancing Angel Media Contact Contributor
|Sept. 13, 2024, midnight
| This week’s radio show completes our report on the Symbiosis Revolution Congress, and then we move onward over the cliff!
Don your emergency gear — it’s time for the Thunderbolt!
|This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.
You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/
You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt
The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
|This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume
*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on November 15th, 2019
———————————————————
Part 1:
Disclaimer / Station ID
00:00-00:31
TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:30-02:17
Whistleblower Not
Music: Man Or Astroman?
02:17-04:06
Symbiosis 7: Disaster Anti-Capitalism
Music: Trillian Green — Redenbacher's Funkestra — Mike Oldfield (2X)
04:06-27:18
———————————————————
Part 2:
Disclaimer / Station ID
27:18-27:48
True Colours
Music: Sly & the Family Stone — Ego Plum
27:48-30:57
ISIS Wins in the End!
Music: Greyboy — The Residents
30:57-36:06
Onward Over the Cliff!
Music: Trillian Green
36:06-41:12
———————————————————
Music Intro
41:10—41:30
Aint No Two Ways About It
by Ellen McIlwaine
41:27—45:56
Sliding
by Ellen McIlwaine
45:51—48:44
Never Tell Your Mother
by Ellen McIlwaine
48:43—51:08
Everybody Wants
by Ellen McIlwaine
51:06—53:34
Credits
53:23—54:00
———————————————————
‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO, & Patreon Listeners Only:
Intro
0:00—0:04
Up In Heaven Shouting
by Ellen McIlwaine
0:04—1:56
Born Under a Bad Sign
by Ellen McIlwaine
1:56—5:25
Credits
5:19—6:00
TBR 240913 - Onward Over the Cliff*
Regular Program
00:54:00
|1
Sept. 12, 2024
Olympia, WA
|
| View Script
|1
| 00:54:00
| 128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
|9
TBR 240913 - Bonus 6
Bonus 6
00:06:00
|1
Sept. 12, 2024
Olympia, WA
|
| View Script
|1
| 00:06:00
| 128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo
|8
