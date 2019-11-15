The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Thunderbolt
Onward Over the Cliff*
Weekly Program
Dana
 Dancing Angel Media
Sept. 13, 2024, midnight
This week’s radio show completes our report on the Symbiosis Revolution Congress, and then we move onward over the cliff!

Don your emergency gear — it’s time for the Thunderbolt!
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.

You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/

You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt

The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume

*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on November 15th, 2019

Part 1:

Disclaimer / Station ID
00:00-00:31

TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:30-02:17

Whistleblower Not
Music: Man Or Astroman?
02:17-04:06

Symbiosis 7: Disaster Anti-Capitalism
Music: Trillian Green — Redenbacher's Funkestra — Mike Oldfield (2X)
04:06-27:18

Part 2:

Disclaimer / Station ID
27:18-27:48

True Colours
Music: Sly & the Family Stone — Ego Plum
27:48-30:57

ISIS Wins in the End!
Music: Greyboy — The Residents
30:57-36:06

Onward Over the Cliff!
Music: Trillian Green
36:06-41:12

Music Intro
41:10—41:30

Aint No Two Ways About It
by Ellen McIlwaine
41:27—45:56

Sliding
by Ellen McIlwaine
45:51—48:44

Never Tell Your Mother
by Ellen McIlwaine
48:43—51:08

Everybody Wants
by Ellen McIlwaine
51:06—53:34

Credits
53:23—54:00

‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO, & Patreon Listeners Only:

Intro
0:00—0:04

Up In Heaven Shouting
by Ellen McIlwaine
0:04—1:56

Born Under a Bad Sign
by Ellen McIlwaine
1:56—5:25

Credits
5:19—6:00

TBR 240913 - Onward Over the Cliff* Download Program Podcast
Regular Program
00:54:00 1 Sept. 12, 2024
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:54:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 9 Download File...
TBR 240913 - Bonus 6 Download Program Podcast
Bonus 6
00:06:00 1 Sept. 12, 2024
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:06:00  128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo		 8 Download File...
 