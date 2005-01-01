The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
Serious Business
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
Sept. 13, 2024, midnight
The Sonic Café, All Suit, and No Soul. That’s the Altered Five Blues Band. Welcome, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 402. This time the Sonic Café gets down to business with a seriously eclectic mix from the last 54 years. We’ve got some great old school tunes like
The Temptations with Psychedelic Shack from 1970 Lou Reed, with Vicious from 1972, Mouse and the Traps from 1968, even Booker T and the MG’s from 1967. We’ll also spin up another Sonic Café two for two, listen for Status Quo 1968 original, Pictures of Matchstick Men followed by the Camper Van Beethoven 1986 cover, near the bottom of the hour. But of course, our mix is not all old school, listen for tracks from Butch Walker, The Doughboys, Billy Joe Armstrong and many more. Also comedian Jamie Lissow steps up to the microphone, plus a refresh on the Ferengi Rules of Acquisition from Star Trek for any ahh suits in the audience, all this time as the Sonic Café gets down to some serious business, here’s Faye Webster with Cheers, and as always, we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: All Suit, No Soul
Artist: Altered Five Blues Band
LP: Holler If You Hear Me
Yr: 2021
Song 2: Cheers
Artist: Faye Webster
LP: I Know I'm Funny haha
Yr: 2021
Song 3: Beg Borrow And Steal
Artist: Mouse And The Traps
LP: Public Execution
Yr: 1968
Song 4: Didn't Go To College.
Artist: Jamie Lissow
LP: Dry Bar Comedy
Yr. 2019
Song 5: Ready or Not
Artist: The Doughboys
LP: Front Street Rebels
Yr: 2017
Song 6: Psychedelic Shack
Artist: The Temptations
LP: Psychedelic Shack
Yr: 1970
Song 7: Vicious
Artist: Lou Reed
LP: Transformer
Year: 1972
Song 8: The Weight of Her
Artist: Butch Walker
LP: Sycamore Meadows
Yr: 2008
Song 9: By The Time You Get This
Artist: They Might Be Giants
LP: I Like Fun
Yr: 2018
Song 10: Pictures Of Matchstick Men
Artist: Status Quo
LP: Classic Rock: 1968
Yr: 1968
Song 11: Pictures Of Matchstick Men
Artist: Camper Van Beethoven
LP: Camper Van Beethoven
Yr: 1986
Song 12: War Stories
Artist: Billie Joe Armstrong
LP: No Fun Mondays
Yr: 2020
Song 13: Keep The Dream Alive
Artist: Oasis
LP: Don't Believe The Truth
Yr: 2020
Song 14: Top
Artist: Live
LP: Throwing Copper
Yr: 1994
Song 15: Wishful Thinking
Artist: Wilco
LP: Kicking Television
Yr: 2005
Song 16: Red Beans And Rice
Artist: Booker T. & The MG's
LP: The Complete Stax Singles Vol. 1 (1962-1967) [Real Gone Music/Stax/Atlantic 2019]
Yr: 1967
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

