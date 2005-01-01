The Sonic Café, All Suit, and No Soul. That’s the Altered Five Blues Band. Welcome, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 402. This time the Sonic Café gets down to business with a seriously eclectic mix from the last 54 years. We’ve got some great old school tunes like The Temptations with Psychedelic Shack from 1970 Lou Reed, with Vicious from 1972, Mouse and the Traps from 1968, even Booker T and the MG’s from 1967. We’ll also spin up another Sonic Café two for two, listen for Status Quo 1968 original, Pictures of Matchstick Men followed by the Camper Van Beethoven 1986 cover, near the bottom of the hour. But of course, our mix is not all old school, listen for tracks from Butch Walker, The Doughboys, Billy Joe Armstrong and many more. Also comedian Jamie Lissow steps up to the microphone, plus a refresh on the Ferengi Rules of Acquisition from Star Trek for any ahh suits in the audience, all this time as the Sonic Café gets down to some serious business, here’s Faye Webster with Cheers, and as always, we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: All Suit, No Soul Artist: Altered Five Blues Band LP: Holler If You Hear Me Yr: 2021 Song 2: Cheers Artist: Faye Webster LP: I Know I'm Funny haha Yr: 2021 Song 3: Beg Borrow And Steal Artist: Mouse And The Traps LP: Public Execution Yr: 1968 Song 4: Didn't Go To College. Artist: Jamie Lissow LP: Dry Bar Comedy Yr. 2019 Song 5: Ready or Not Artist: The Doughboys LP: Front Street Rebels Yr: 2017 Song 6: Psychedelic Shack Artist: The Temptations LP: Psychedelic Shack Yr: 1970 Song 7: Vicious Artist: Lou Reed LP: Transformer Year: 1972 Song 8: The Weight of Her Artist: Butch Walker LP: Sycamore Meadows Yr: 2008 Song 9: By The Time You Get This Artist: They Might Be Giants LP: I Like Fun Yr: 2018 Song 10: Pictures Of Matchstick Men Artist: Status Quo LP: Classic Rock: 1968 Yr: 1968 Song 11: Pictures Of Matchstick Men Artist: Camper Van Beethoven LP: Camper Van Beethoven Yr: 1986 Song 12: War Stories Artist: Billie Joe Armstrong LP: No Fun Mondays Yr: 2020 Song 13: Keep The Dream Alive Artist: Oasis LP: Don't Believe The Truth Yr: 2020 Song 14: Top Artist: Live LP: Throwing Copper Yr: 1994 Song 15: Wishful Thinking Artist: Wilco LP: Kicking Television Yr: 2005 Song 16: Red Beans And Rice Artist: Booker T. & The MG's LP: The Complete Stax Singles Vol. 1 (1962-1967) [Real Gone Music/Stax/Atlantic 2019] Yr: 1967
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)