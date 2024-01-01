Notes: INTERVIEWS [right click to download]

#1 - Complete 3hr 30min show - [right click to download]

~Full interviews with...

#2 - Larry Johnson ex-CIA discusses Ukraine's massive natural resources, Putin's threat to strike NATO - 01:10:00

#3 - Harris vs. Trump in 2024 Presidential Debate ABC - 01:30:00

#4 - Yanis Varoufakis w Prof Richard Wolff on the Changing World Economy - 00:15:00

#5 - Dave VonKleist 9-11 lies then and now - note, Israel is a people not a land - 00:40:00

#6 - Mohammad Marandi, Iranian Prof. puts Piers Morgan in his place Palestine Israel Iran Gaza interview - 00:10:00

#7 - James Davies, Mental Health Big Pharms Takes Over The Church Role, The Sedations of Nations - 01:00:00

#8 - Jana Ben-Nun Chabad Lubavitch Antichrist cult, master race Noahide law Kabbala Zionist Mafia Jared Kushner Yvanka Trump - 01:40:00

#9 - Candace Owens Occult History Exposed Ep 35 - 00:50:00