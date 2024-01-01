We'll do the Zombie March with Rudy Ray Moore and the Bantu Strut with George McCrae, and serenade the building trades with the Hustlers Brass Band's cover of Brick House and The Four Tops' version of If I Were a Carpenter.
UpFront Soul #2024.35 Playlist
PLEASE NOTE: Due to the vagaries of Spinitron, these songs are listed in reverse order. (i.e., Joan Armatrading Back to the Night is song 1, hour 1)
Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA Kashmere Stage Band "Do Your Thing [Instrumental]" from Texas Thunder Soul 1968-1974 ENDRECHERI "Soul Power" from NARALIEN 1619 Bad Ass Band "Nobody" from 1619 Bad Ass Band Baby Charles "Step On" from Baby Charles Tabukah "X" "Finger Toe" from Nigeria Rock Special: Psychedelic Afro-Rock & Fuzz Funk in 1970's Nigeria Vieux Farka Toure "Ouaga" from Samba Tiliboo Afrobeat "Dekondor" from Two Tribes The Ohio Players "Here Today and Gone Tomorrow" from Love Rollercoaster-Anthology 1967-1988 Bernard Purdie "On the Outskirts of Minitown" from Soul Drums The Isley Brothers "Nothing to Do But Today" from Givin' It Back Jamaaladeen Tacuma "The Creator Has a Master Plan" from Music World Bernard Purdie "Conscious" from Lialeh: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack The Four Tops "If I Were a Carpenter" from Reach Out Geraldo Pino "Born to Be Free" from Heavy Heavy Heavy The La Mont Zeno Theatre "Black Land of the Nile" from Black Fairy O'Donel Levy "Everything I Do Gonna Be Funky" from Everything I Do Gonna Be Funky Breakwater "Love of My Life" from Splashdown Curtis Mayfield "Mother's Son" from Superfly (and More) Hustlers Brass Band "Brick House" from Second Line Soul Major Handy "Te Ni Nee Ni Nu" from 101 Zydeco Proof Ofo & the Black Company "Beautiful Daddy" from Psychedelic Space Lounge Manu Dibango "Ceddo End Title" from World Psychedelic Classics 3: Love's a Real Thing George McCrae "Bantu Strut" from George McCrae Selected Hits Clifford Curry "Soul Ranger" Rudy Ray Moore "Zombie March (Instrumental)" from Petey Wheatstraw Soundtrack Tyrone Ashley's Funky Music Machine "Clean Up the World Pt. II" from Let Me Be Your Man Tyrone Ashley's Funky Music Machine "Clean Up the World Pt. I" from Let Me Be Your Man Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night