Notes: UpFront Soul Playlist #2024.35



PLEASE NOTE: Due to the vagaries of Spinitron, these songs are listed in reverse order. (i.e., Joan Armatrading Back to the Night is song 1, hour 1



Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA

Kashmere Stage Band "Do Your Thing [Instrumental]" from Texas Thunder Soul 1968-1974

ENDRECHERI "Soul Power" from NARALIEN

1619 Bad Ass Band "Nobody" from 1619 Bad Ass Band

Baby Charles "Step On" from Baby Charles

Tabukah "X" "Finger Toe" from Nigeria Rock Special: Psychedelic Afro-Rock & Fuzz Funk in 1970's Nigeria

Vieux Farka Toure "Ouaga" from Samba

Tiliboo Afrobeat "Dekondor" from Two Tribes

The Ohio Players "Here Today and Gone Tomorrow" from Love Rollercoaster-Anthology 1967-1988

Bernard Purdie "On the Outskirts of Minitown" from Soul Drums

The Isley Brothers "Nothing to Do But Today" from Givin' It Back

Jamaaladeen Tacuma "The Creator Has a Master Plan" from Music World

Bernard Purdie "Conscious" from Lialeh: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

The Four Tops "If I Were a Carpenter" from Reach Out

Geraldo Pino "Born to Be Free" from Heavy Heavy Heavy

The La Mont Zeno Theatre "Black Land of the Nile" from Black Fairy

O'Donel Levy "Everything I Do Gonna Be Funky" from Everything I Do Gonna Be Funky

Breakwater "Love of My Life" from Splashdown

Curtis Mayfield "Mother's Son" from Superfly (and More)

Hustlers Brass Band "Brick House" from Second Line Soul

Major Handy "Te Ni Nee Ni Nu" from 101 Zydeco Proof

Ofo & the Black Company "Beautiful Daddy" from Psychedelic Space Lounge

Manu Dibango "Ceddo End Title" from World Psychedelic Classics 3: Love's a Real Thing

George McCrae "Bantu Strut" from George McCrae Selected Hits

Clifford Curry "Soul Ranger"

Rudy Ray Moore "Zombie March (Instrumental)" from Petey Wheatstraw Soundtrack

Tyrone Ashley's Funky Music Machine "Clean Up the World Pt. II" from Let Me Be Your Man

Tyrone Ashley's Funky Music Machine "Clean Up the World Pt. I" from Let Me Be Your Man

Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night