UpFront Soul
Funk, soul, and jazz: UpFront Soul with Sanguine Fromage. 120 minutes of soulful sounds to which you may get down.
Weekly Program
Sanguine Fromage - for questions or comments about UpFront Soul, email Sanguine at upfrontsoul@gmail.com
 Sanguine Fromage, WERU-FM  Contact Contributor
Sept. 13, 2024, midnight
We'll do the Zombie March with Rudy Ray Moore and the Bantu Strut with George McCrae, and serenade the building trades with the Hustlers Brass Band's cover of Brick House and The Four Tops' version of If I Were a Carpenter.
UpFront Soul Playlist #2024.35

PLEASE NOTE: Due to the vagaries of Spinitron, these songs are listed in reverse order. (i.e., Joan Armatrading Back to the Night is song 1, hour 1

Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA
Kashmere Stage Band "Do Your Thing [Instrumental]" from Texas Thunder Soul 1968-1974
ENDRECHERI "Soul Power" from NARALIEN
1619 Bad Ass Band "Nobody" from 1619 Bad Ass Band
Baby Charles "Step On" from Baby Charles
Tabukah "X" "Finger Toe" from Nigeria Rock Special: Psychedelic Afro-Rock & Fuzz Funk in 1970's Nigeria
Vieux Farka Toure "Ouaga" from Samba
Tiliboo Afrobeat "Dekondor" from Two Tribes
The Ohio Players "Here Today and Gone Tomorrow" from Love Rollercoaster-Anthology 1967-1988
Bernard Purdie "On the Outskirts of Minitown" from Soul Drums
The Isley Brothers "Nothing to Do But Today" from Givin' It Back
Jamaaladeen Tacuma "The Creator Has a Master Plan" from Music World
Bernard Purdie "Conscious" from Lialeh: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
The Four Tops "If I Were a Carpenter" from Reach Out
Geraldo Pino "Born to Be Free" from Heavy Heavy Heavy
The La Mont Zeno Theatre "Black Land of the Nile" from Black Fairy
O'Donel Levy "Everything I Do Gonna Be Funky" from Everything I Do Gonna Be Funky
Breakwater "Love of My Life" from Splashdown
Curtis Mayfield "Mother's Son" from Superfly (and More)
Hustlers Brass Band "Brick House" from Second Line Soul
Major Handy "Te Ni Nee Ni Nu" from 101 Zydeco Proof
Ofo & the Black Company "Beautiful Daddy" from Psychedelic Space Lounge
Manu Dibango "Ceddo End Title" from World Psychedelic Classics 3: Love's a Real Thing
George McCrae "Bantu Strut" from George McCrae Selected Hits
Clifford Curry "Soul Ranger"
Rudy Ray Moore "Zombie March (Instrumental)" from Petey Wheatstraw Soundtrack
Tyrone Ashley's Funky Music Machine "Clean Up the World Pt. II" from Let Me Be Your Man
Tyrone Ashley's Funky Music Machine "Clean Up the World Pt. I" from Let Me Be Your Man
Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night

