Summary: 1. Deuce Deuce - Justice System

2. The Extinction Agenda - Organized Konfusion

3. Take It 2 Far - Lyrics Born

4. The Kennebec Kid - Unheard MC

5. 50 Years of Hip Hop - J. Sands ft. Brucie B, Masta Ace and RJ Payne

6. Tall Black Guy - 2 Minute Interlude

7. True to Dis - Psych Major ft. Wordsworth

8. The Songbird Athletic - Lushlife ft. Greg Saunier of Deerhoof and Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend

9. Whatever You Do, Don't Put the words "Climate Crisis" in the Title - Guante & Big Cats

10. The Dime - Rev Shines ft. Baatin and Ella Feingold

11. Keep Looking (To The Sky) - Tall Black Guy ft Jaszy Shavers

12. It's All Fair - Punchline & Confidence

13. Green Grass Blue Skies - Cashus King & CinemaTaGrafitti

14. Shore Line East - Suave-Ski ft. Apathy

15. Stack It Up - Safron Beats ft. Halfcut

16. The Glow - Fliptrix

17. HighwayRobbery - The Time Stealers (L. Write & Ill Table Manners)

18. Barsmen - Dan-e-o ft. D-Sisive, Quake Matthews and J Shiltz

19. That Feeling - Game Changers ft. Lee Harvey and Juggernaut June

20. Backpack - Frost Gamble

21. City Situations - Equipto ft. Gennessee

22. Full Moon - KLIM & Keyness