1. Deuce Deuce - Justice System 2. The Extinction Agenda - Organized Konfusion 3. Take It 2 Far - Lyrics Born 4. The Kennebec Kid - Unheard MC 5. 50 Years of Hip Hop - J. Sands ft. Brucie B, Masta Ace and RJ Payne 6. Tall Black Guy - 2 Minute Interlude 7. True to Dis - Psych Major ft. Wordsworth 8. The Songbird Athletic - Lushlife ft. Greg Saunier of Deerhoof and Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend 9. Whatever You Do, Don't Put the words "Climate Crisis" in the Title - Guante & Big Cats 10. The Dime - Rev Shines ft. Baatin and Ella Feingold 11. Keep Looking (To The Sky) - Tall Black Guy ft Jaszy Shavers 12. It's All Fair - Punchline & Confidence 13. Green Grass Blue Skies - Cashus King & CinemaTaGrafitti 14. Shore Line East - Suave-Ski ft. Apathy 15. Stack It Up - Safron Beats ft. Halfcut 16. The Glow - Fliptrix 17. HighwayRobbery - The Time Stealers (L. Write & Ill Table Manners) 18. Barsmen - Dan-e-o ft. D-Sisive, Quake Matthews and J Shiltz 19. That Feeling - Game Changers ft. Lee Harvey and Juggernaut June 20. Backpack - Frost Gamble 21. City Situations - Equipto ft. Gennessee 22. Full Moon - KLIM & Keyness
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick
Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.