The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Walkuman Style
11
Gamma Krush
 Gamma Krush  Contact Contributor
Sept. 14, 2024, midnight
1. Deuce Deuce - Justice System
2. The Extinction Agenda - Organized Konfusion
3. Take It 2 Far - Lyrics Born
4. The Kennebec Kid - Unheard MC
5. 50 Years of Hip Hop - J. Sands ft. Brucie B, Masta Ace and RJ Payne
6. Tall Black Guy - 2 Minute Interlude
7. True to Dis - Psych Major ft. Wordsworth
8. The Songbird Athletic - Lushlife ft. Greg Saunier of Deerhoof and Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend
9. Whatever You Do, Don't Put the words "Climate Crisis" in the Title - Guante & Big Cats
10. The Dime - Rev Shines ft. Baatin and Ella Feingold
11. Keep Looking (To The Sky) - Tall Black Guy ft Jaszy Shavers
12. It's All Fair - Punchline & Confidence
13. Green Grass Blue Skies - Cashus King & CinemaTaGrafitti
14. Shore Line East - Suave-Ski ft. Apathy
15. Stack It Up - Safron Beats ft. Halfcut
16. The Glow - Fliptrix
17. HighwayRobbery - The Time Stealers (L. Write & Ill Table Manners)
18. Barsmen - Dan-e-o ft. D-Sisive, Quake Matthews and J Shiltz
19. That Feeling - Game Changers ft. Lee Harvey and Juggernaut June
20. Backpack - Frost Gamble
21. City Situations - Equipto ft. Gennessee
22. Full Moon - KLIM & Keyness
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick

Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba

Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.

Download Program Podcast
00:57:29 1 Sept. 10, 2024
Gammatorium
  View Script
    
 00:57:29  192Kbps mp3
(79.9MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
 