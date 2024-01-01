The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
Sept. 15, 2024, midnight
This week's show has Wynonie Harris trying to explain his bad behaviour to a judge, Amos Milburn giving up booze (for a while) Big Fancy gives us some modern honky-tonk, we'll hear a gospel record featuring bluesy harp playing, an openly gay 1950s singing duo and B.B. King's first big hit plus a lot more.
Artist - Title Year
Wynonie Harris - Good Morning Judge 1950
Amos Milburn - Milk And Water 1954
Big Fancy & The Shiddy Cowboys - Let Me Fade 2024
The Delmore Brothers - I've Got the Big River Blues 1934
The Swan Silvertones - Where Shall I Go 1960
Nellie Lutcher - Rag Mop 1950
Charlie & Ray - Oh Gee Oo Wee 1956
Danny Overbea - (Hey Pancho) 1954
The Louvin Brothers - I'll Never Go Back
The Harlem Hamfats - Root Hog or Die 1937
Baby Boy Warren - My Special Friend Blues 1949
The Lambert Bros. - In The Land Beyond The River 1953
Hank Snow - Trouble, Trouble, Trouble 1955
Merl Lindsay - Safety Pin Rag 1949
Ruth Brown & Clyde McPhatter - I Gotta Have You 1955
B.B. King - Three O' Clock 1951
Wild Bill Moore - Neck Bones And Collard Greens 1950
Jimmy Breaux - Creole Stomp 1991
The Everly Brothers - Should We Tell Him 1957
The Gone All Stars - Seven Eleven 1958

00:58:00 1 Sept. 15, 2024
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
