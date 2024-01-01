This week's show has Wynonie Harris trying to explain his bad behaviour to a judge, Amos Milburn giving up booze (for a while) Big Fancy gives us some modern honky-tonk, we'll hear a gospel record featuring bluesy harp playing, an openly gay 1950s singing duo and B.B. King's first big hit plus a lot more. Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title Year Wynonie Harris - Good Morning Judge 1950 Amos Milburn - Milk And Water 1954 Big Fancy & The Shiddy Cowboys - Let Me Fade 2024 The Delmore Brothers - I've Got the Big River Blues 1934 The Swan Silvertones - Where Shall I Go 1960 Nellie Lutcher - Rag Mop 1950 Charlie & Ray - Oh Gee Oo Wee 1956 Danny Overbea - (Hey Pancho) 1954 The Louvin Brothers - I'll Never Go Back The Harlem Hamfats - Root Hog or Die 1937 Baby Boy Warren - My Special Friend Blues 1949 The Lambert Bros. - In The Land Beyond The River 1953 Hank Snow - Trouble, Trouble, Trouble 1955 Merl Lindsay - Safety Pin Rag 1949 Ruth Brown & Clyde McPhatter - I Gotta Have You 1955 B.B. King - Three O' Clock 1951 Wild Bill Moore - Neck Bones And Collard Greens 1950 Jimmy Breaux - Creole Stomp 1991 The Everly Brothers - Should We Tell Him 1957 The Gone All Stars - Seven Eleven 1958