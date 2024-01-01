Episode 205 September 15 2024 And the (non) hits keep on coming, more obscure vintage music

Subtitle:

Program Type: Music

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Lorne VanSinclair

Contributor: Lorne VanSinclair Contact Contributor

Date Published: Sept. 15, 2024, midnight

Summary: This week's show has Wynonie Harris trying to explain his bad behaviour to a judge, Amos Milburn giving up booze (for a while) Big Fancy gives us some modern honky-tonk, we'll hear a gospel record featuring bluesy harp playing, an openly gay 1950s singing duo and B.B. King's first big hit plus a lot more.

Credits:

Notes: Artist - Title Year

Wynonie Harris - Good Morning Judge 1950

Amos Milburn - Milk And Water 1954

Big Fancy & The Shiddy Cowboys - Let Me Fade 2024

The Delmore Brothers - I've Got the Big River Blues 1934

The Swan Silvertones - Where Shall I Go 1960

Nellie Lutcher - Rag Mop 1950

Charlie & Ray - Oh Gee Oo Wee 1956

Danny Overbea - (Hey Pancho) 1954

The Louvin Brothers - I'll Never Go Back

The Harlem Hamfats - Root Hog or Die 1937

Baby Boy Warren - My Special Friend Blues 1949

The Lambert Bros. - In The Land Beyond The River 1953

Hank Snow - Trouble, Trouble, Trouble 1955

Merl Lindsay - Safety Pin Rag 1949

Ruth Brown & Clyde McPhatter - I Gotta Have You 1955

B.B. King - Three O' Clock 1951

Wild Bill Moore - Neck Bones And Collard Greens 1950

Jimmy Breaux - Creole Stomp 1991

The Everly Brothers - Should We Tell Him 1957

The Gone All Stars - Seven Eleven 1958



