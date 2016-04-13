Global A Go-Go's annual preview of the Richmond Folk Festival; this year's 20th anniversary festival happens September 27-29; six must-see artists are featured today: Peni Candra Rini (Indonesia), Ustad Noor Bakhsh (Pakistan), Bombino (Niger), Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino (Italy), Rancho Aparte (Colombia) and Lonnie Holley (USA)
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year
Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997 Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001
Peni Candra Rini | Indonesia | Jenang Gula | Wulansih | New Amsterdam | 2024 Rumput & Friends present Shadow Ballads | Indonesia-USA | Beringin Kurung | Live on WRIR April 13, 2016 | unreleased | 2016
Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino | Italy | Ientu | Canzoniere | Ponderosa Music & Art | 2017 Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino | Italy | Lu Giustacofane | Canzoniere | Ponderosa Music & Art | 2017 Antonio Castrignanò | Italy | Fomenta | Fomenta: Ilenu De Taranta | Ponderosa Music & Art | 2013 Kalàscima | Italy | Psychedelic Trance Tarantella | Psychedelic Trance Tarantella | Ponderosa Music & Art | 2014
Rancho Aparte | Colombia | La Receta | Re-Evolución | self-released | 2023 Rancho Aparte | Colombia | Panocré | Re-Evolución | self-released | 2023 Alfonso Córdoba "El Brujo" | Colombia | La Pataleta | La Pataleta - Single | Palenque | 2024 Yuri Buenaventura | Colombia | Nostalgia Africana | Herencia Africana | Rodven | 1996
Lonnie Holley | USA | I Am A Part Of The Wonder (feat. Moor Mother) | Oh Me Oh My | Jagjaguwar | 2023 Matthew E. White & Lonnie Holley | USA | Broken Mirror (A Selfie Reflection) / Composition 9 | Broken Mirror: A Selfie Reflection | Spacebomb / Jagjaguwar | 2021