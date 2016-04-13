The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Global A Go-Go
Music
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
Sept. 16, 2024, midnight
Global A Go-Go's annual preview of the Richmond Folk Festival; this year's 20th anniversary festival happens September 27-29; six must-see artists are featured today: Peni Candra Rini (Indonesia), Ustad Noor Bakhsh (Pakistan), Bombino (Niger), Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino (Italy), Rancho Aparte (Colombia) and Lonnie Holley (USA)
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Peni Candra Rini | Indonesia | Jenang Gula | Wulansih | New Amsterdam | 2024
Rumput & Friends present Shadow Ballads | Indonesia-USA | Beringin Kurung | Live on WRIR April 13, 2016 | unreleased | 2016

Ustad Noor Bakhsh | Pakistan | Jingul | Jingul | Honiunhoni | 2022
Ustad Noor Bakhsh | Pakistan | Kalam Lolo | Jingul | Honiunhoni | 2022
Khun Narin | Thailand | Lam Phu Thai | Khun Narin's Electric Phin Band | Innovative Leisure | 2014

Bombino | Niger | Darfuq | Sahel | Partisan | 2023
Tarwa N-Tiniri | Morocco | Illa Lkhir | Akal | Atty | 2024
Etran De L’Aïr | Niger | Erkimidiwane | 100% Sahara Guitar | Sahel Sounds | 2024

Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino | Italy | Ientu | Canzoniere | Ponderosa Music & Art | 2017
Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino | Italy | Lu Giustacofane | Canzoniere | Ponderosa Music & Art | 2017
Antonio Castrignanò | Italy | Fomenta | Fomenta: Ilenu De Taranta | Ponderosa Music & Art | 2013
Kalàscima | Italy | Psychedelic Trance Tarantella | Psychedelic Trance Tarantella | Ponderosa Music & Art | 2014

Rancho Aparte | Colombia | La Receta | Re-Evolución | self-released | 2023
Rancho Aparte | Colombia | Panocré | Re-Evolución | self-released | 2023
Alfonso Córdoba "El Brujo" | Colombia | La Pataleta | La Pataleta - Single | Palenque | 2024
Yuri Buenaventura | Colombia | Nostalgia Africana | Herencia Africana | Rodven | 1996

Lonnie Holley | USA | I Am A Part Of The Wonder (feat. Moor Mother) | Oh Me Oh My | Jagjaguwar | 2023
Matthew E. White & Lonnie Holley | USA | Broken Mirror (A Selfie Reflection) / Composition 9 | Broken Mirror: A Selfie Reflection | Spacebomb / Jagjaguwar | 2021

01:59:56 1 Sept. 15, 2024
Richmond VA USA
