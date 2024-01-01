The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
why is this happening?
Weekly Program
Mark Schoberl, George Tsakraklides
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Sept. 16, 2024, midnight
Did S. Pacific volcano cause extreme heat waves of 2023 and 24? Atmospheric scientist Mark Schoberl investigates. Bleak big picture with Greek author George Tsakraklides: climate collapse in necro-capitalism. Two new climate song clips.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock

Song: "Volcano's Cry" Lyrics by Alex Smith, music AI
Song: "Sold Out" Lyrics by Alex Smith, music AI
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 29:39 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 240918 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
Ecoshock 240918 Lo-Fi Download Program Podcast
Ecoshock 240918 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
