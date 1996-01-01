The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Action/Event
Margaretta D'Arcy, Irish Taoiseach [Prime Minister], Enda Kenny; women who had been victims of the laundry.
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service  Contact Contributor
Sept. 16, 2024, midnight
Description: From 1839 until 1996, young Irish women who didn't toe the line were remanded to Catholic-run slave-labor laundry facilities. On Feb. 20, 2013, the government apologized for its role.
Credits: Produced by Margaretta D'Arcy. Music by Mary Coghlan and Joanie Mitchell (both songs are titled "Magdalene Laundries").
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. Pitches considered. Contact: wings@wings.org

Download Program Podcast
00:28:50 1 Sept. 16, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:28:50  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 6 Download File...
 