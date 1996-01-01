|
|WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
|Margaretta D'Arcy, Irish Taoiseach [Prime Minister], Enda Kenny; women who had been victims of the laundry.
|Sept. 16, 2024, midnight
| Description: From 1839 until 1996, young Irish women who didn't toe the line were remanded to Catholic-run slave-labor laundry facilities. On Feb. 20, 2013, the government apologized for its role.
|Credits: Produced by Margaretta D'Arcy. Music by Mary Coghlan and Joanie Mitchell (both songs are titled "Magdalene Laundries").
|WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. Pitches considered. Contact: wings@wings.org
