Notes: 1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)

Hello Hello (program theme song)

Hello Hello

Stern’s Africa – 1995+



2) Horoya Band National (Guinea)

Karan-gebegne

Authenticite :The Syliphone Years, Guinea’s Orchestres Nationaux and Federeaux 1965-1980

Sterns – 2007



3) Vincent Aheheinnou (Benin)

Ya pas Moyen

Benin Passion, Vol. 2 : Les Meilleurs des Années 60

Cloeurs Music - 2002



4) Edouard Benoit (Guadeloupe?)

Mauve Chauffe

Cadence Revolution: Disques DEBS International Vol. 2

Strut – 2020



5) La Sonora Mazurén (Colombia)

Conciencia al Escape

Magnetismo Animal

Barbès - 2024



6) Novalima (Perú)

Madretierra

Planetario

Wonderwheel Recordings - 2014



7) Joe Meah (Ghana)

Ahwene Pa Nkasa

Essiebons Special 1973-1984 // Ghana Powerhous

Analog Africa – 2021



8) Vadou Game (Togo/France)

Sens Interdit

Otodi

Hot Casa Records - 2018



9) Dele Soshimi (Nigeria)

You No Fit Touch Am

Mukambo Presents Global Afrobeat Movement Vol. 3

NYP Records - 2022





10) Herencia de Timbiquí (Colombia)

El Caldo de Paingua

Herencia Pacífica

Herencia de Timbiquí - 2021



11) Cortijo y Su Combo con Ismael Rivera (Puerto Rico)

Moliendo Café

Saoco! Vol. 2: Bomba , Plena and the Roots of Salsa in Puerto Rico 1955-1967

Vampi Soul – 2013



12) Zanja All Stars (Cuba)

Shaker Heights

Cuban Jam Session, Vol. 1

Zanja Records SL - 2024



13) Eba Aka Jérome et Le Sanwi Star (Cote d’Ivoire)

Viliemon

Trahison, Vol. 1

Production Papa-Disco – 1978



14) Orchestre Tropicana (Haiti)

Doux Tropic

Doux Tropic (La Fusée d’Or d’Haiti)

ACP - 1978



15) Moni Bile (Cameroon)

Betemedi ba Bobe

Best of: Chagrin d’Amour

TJR Productions – 1994



16) Music Makers of Liberia (Liberia)

Koleibeh Kakla

Enjoyment

Rogers All Stars – 1988



17) Diablotins 85 (Gabon)

Maya Je T’Aime

Du Retour de l’Enfer, Les Diablotins se Mettent en Colère

EDitions Mademba – 1985



18) Banda Maravilha (Angola)

Mana

Zungueira

GTM - 2005



19) Nhú de Ped’Bia (Cabo Verde)

Nós Criola

Synthesize the Soul: Astro-Atlantic Hypnotica from the Cape Verde Ilands 1973-1988

Ostinato Records – 2017



20) Hazoahy (Madagascar)

Ambany

Talia

TOL – 2015



21) Dur-Dur Band Int. (Somalia)

Wan Ka Heiaa

The Berlin Sessions

out here records – 2023



22) Hiruth Girma (Ethiopia)

Alchi;im

The Ethiopian Millenium Collection - Dance

AIT Records – 2007