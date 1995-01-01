|
|The Motherland Influence
|Music
|DJ Daudi (David Noyes)
| Motherland Influence Contact Contributor
|Sept. 16, 2024, midnight
| African, Latin & Caribbean music.
|WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
|1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa – 1995+
2) Horoya Band National (Guinea)
Karan-gebegne
Authenticite :The Syliphone Years, Guinea’s Orchestres Nationaux and Federeaux 1965-1980
Sterns – 2007
3) Vincent Aheheinnou (Benin)
Ya pas Moyen
Benin Passion, Vol. 2 : Les Meilleurs des Années 60
Cloeurs Music - 2002
4) Edouard Benoit (Guadeloupe?)
Mauve Chauffe
Cadence Revolution: Disques DEBS International Vol. 2
Strut – 2020
5) La Sonora Mazurén (Colombia)
Conciencia al Escape
Magnetismo Animal
Barbès - 2024
6) Novalima (Perú)
Madretierra
Planetario
Wonderwheel Recordings - 2014
7) Joe Meah (Ghana)
Ahwene Pa Nkasa
Essiebons Special 1973-1984 // Ghana Powerhous
Analog Africa – 2021
8) Vadou Game (Togo/France)
Sens Interdit
Otodi
Hot Casa Records - 2018
9) Dele Soshimi (Nigeria)
You No Fit Touch Am
Mukambo Presents Global Afrobeat Movement Vol. 3
NYP Records - 2022
10) Herencia de Timbiquí (Colombia)
El Caldo de Paingua
Herencia Pacífica
Herencia de Timbiquí - 2021
11) Cortijo y Su Combo con Ismael Rivera (Puerto Rico)
Moliendo Café
Saoco! Vol. 2: Bomba , Plena and the Roots of Salsa in Puerto Rico 1955-1967
Vampi Soul – 2013
12) Zanja All Stars (Cuba)
Shaker Heights
Cuban Jam Session, Vol. 1
Zanja Records SL - 2024
13) Eba Aka Jérome et Le Sanwi Star (Cote d’Ivoire)
Viliemon
Trahison, Vol. 1
Production Papa-Disco – 1978
14) Orchestre Tropicana (Haiti)
Doux Tropic
Doux Tropic (La Fusée d’Or d’Haiti)
ACP - 1978
15) Moni Bile (Cameroon)
Betemedi ba Bobe
Best of: Chagrin d’Amour
TJR Productions – 1994
16) Music Makers of Liberia (Liberia)
Koleibeh Kakla
Enjoyment
Rogers All Stars – 1988
17) Diablotins 85 (Gabon)
Maya Je T’Aime
Du Retour de l’Enfer, Les Diablotins se Mettent en Colère
EDitions Mademba – 1985
18) Banda Maravilha (Angola)
Mana
Zungueira
GTM - 2005
19) Nhú de Ped’Bia (Cabo Verde)
Nós Criola
Synthesize the Soul: Astro-Atlantic Hypnotica from the Cape Verde Ilands 1973-1988
Ostinato Records – 2017
20) Hazoahy (Madagascar)
Ambany
Talia
TOL – 2015
21) Dur-Dur Band Int. (Somalia)
Wan Ka Heiaa
The Berlin Sessions
out here records – 2023
22) Hiruth Girma (Ethiopia)
Alchi;im
The Ethiopian Millenium Collection - Dance
AIT Records – 2007
