Program Information
The Motherland Influence
Music
DJ Daudi (David Noyes)
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
Sept. 16, 2024, midnight
African, Latin & Caribbean music.
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa – 1995+

2) Horoya Band National (Guinea)
Karan-gebegne
Authenticite :The Syliphone Years, Guinea’s Orchestres Nationaux and Federeaux 1965-1980
Sterns – 2007

3) Vincent Aheheinnou (Benin)
Ya pas Moyen
Benin Passion, Vol. 2 : Les Meilleurs des Années 60
Cloeurs Music - 2002

4) Edouard Benoit (Guadeloupe?)
Mauve Chauffe
Cadence Revolution: Disques DEBS International Vol. 2
Strut – 2020

5) La Sonora Mazurén (Colombia)
Conciencia al Escape
Magnetismo Animal
Barbès - 2024

6) Novalima (Perú)
Madretierra
Planetario
Wonderwheel Recordings - 2014

7) Joe Meah (Ghana)
Ahwene Pa Nkasa
Essiebons Special 1973-1984 // Ghana Powerhous
Analog Africa – 2021

8) Vadou Game (Togo/France)
Sens Interdit
Otodi
Hot Casa Records - 2018

9) Dele Soshimi (Nigeria)
You No Fit Touch Am
Mukambo Presents Global Afrobeat Movement Vol. 3
NYP Records - 2022


10) Herencia de Timbiquí (Colombia)
El Caldo de Paingua
Herencia Pacífica
Herencia de Timbiquí - 2021

11) Cortijo y Su Combo con Ismael Rivera (Puerto Rico)
Moliendo Café
Saoco! Vol. 2: Bomba , Plena and the Roots of Salsa in Puerto Rico 1955-1967
Vampi Soul – 2013

12) Zanja All Stars (Cuba)
Shaker Heights
Cuban Jam Session, Vol. 1
Zanja Records SL - 2024

13) Eba Aka Jérome et Le Sanwi Star (Cote d’Ivoire)
Viliemon
Trahison, Vol. 1
Production Papa-Disco – 1978

14) Orchestre Tropicana (Haiti)
Doux Tropic
Doux Tropic (La Fusée d’Or d’Haiti)
ACP - 1978

15) Moni Bile (Cameroon)
Betemedi ba Bobe
Best of: Chagrin d’Amour
TJR Productions – 1994

16) Music Makers of Liberia (Liberia)
Koleibeh Kakla
Enjoyment
Rogers All Stars – 1988

17) Diablotins 85 (Gabon)
Maya Je T’Aime
Du Retour de l’Enfer, Les Diablotins se Mettent en Colère
EDitions Mademba – 1985

18) Banda Maravilha (Angola)
Mana
Zungueira
GTM - 2005

19) Nhú de Ped’Bia (Cabo Verde)
Nós Criola
Synthesize the Soul: Astro-Atlantic Hypnotica from the Cape Verde Ilands 1973-1988
Ostinato Records – 2017

20) Hazoahy (Madagascar)
Ambany
Talia
TOL – 2015

21) Dur-Dur Band Int. (Somalia)
Wan Ka Heiaa
The Berlin Sessions
out here records – 2023

22) Hiruth Girma (Ethiopia)
Alchi;im
The Ethiopian Millenium Collection - Dance
AIT Records – 2007

01:59:56 1 Sept. 15, 2024
  View Script
    
 01:59:56  128Kbps mp3
Stereo
 