Ms. Tucker Will See You Now & global LGBTQ news!

Subtitle: The international LGBTQ radio magazine for the week of 09-16-24

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Donald Trump; Jim Chalmers; Kelley Robinson; Sophie Tucker; Laural Meade.

Contributor: Lucia Chappelle Contact Contributor

Date Published: Sept. 16, 2024, midnight

Summary: Ms. Tucker sees all, tells all, sings all; Serbia’s largest Pride march fills Belgrade streets, a gay Zimbabwean couple’s bad break-up leads to sodomy busts, Australia’s 2026 Census will include both sexual orientation and gender identity questions, a New South Wales study supports pediatric gender-affirming healthcare, and most U.S. companies stay “woke” but two more dump DEI.

Those stories and more this week when you discover “This Way Out”, the international LGBTQ radio magazine.

Credits: Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. “NewsWrap” is produced by Brian DeShazor and was reported this week by Michael Taylor Gray & Melanie Keller, with thanks to Barry McKay. Correspondent: Brian DeShazor. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Alice Cooper; Paul Simon; Donna Summer; Lea DeLaria; Sophie Tucker; Laural Meade.

Notes: Now in our 36th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!

