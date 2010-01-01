Summary: Moderator: Joshua Shurley



In the face of escalating efforts by the US government to marginalize peace groups, journalists, activists, and other dissenting voices, this timely panel discussion examines strategies to navigate the current landscape of censorship, repression and persecution. Our panel of activists—Jodie Evans of CODEPINK, Jesse Nevel of the Uhuru Solidarity Movement, and Allie Wong of Columbia University—share their firsthand experiences and insights with being targets of these malign efforts. From media smears to financial targeting to malicious legal prosecution, these tactics aim to silence those who challenge the status quo and manufacture consent for a wide range of despotic global and domestic policies that harken back to the bad old days of the Red Scare. What lessons can we draw from these experiences to strengthen our collective voice and protect civil liberties and the pursuit of peace? Together, we'll explore effective strategies for building solidarity, resistance, and resilience in the fight against this ongoing tyranny as we seek to build a culture of peace.

Jodie Evans is the co-founder and a current board member of CODEPINK. She has been a visionary advocate for peace for decades, as evident through the numerous documentary films she has produced and the books she has written. Whether in board rooms or war zones, legislative offices or neighborhood streets, Jodie’s enthusiasm for a world at peace infuses conciliation, optimism, and activism wherever she goes. More recently, she and her group have been targeted by senior members of Congress for their calling out of US policies of genocide and reckless brinksmanship.

​Jesse Nevel became active in the movement for reparations to African people in 2010 when he met Chairman Omali Yeshitela and the African People's Socialist Party (APSP) in St. Petersburg, Florida. He has served as the National Chair of the Uhuru Solidarity Movement (USM) since 2014, building white solidarity with African Liberation and reparations, under the leadership of the APSP. In 2017, Jesse ran for mayor of St. Petersburg, Florida with the slogan, “Unity Through Reparations!” Along with Chairman Omali Yeshitela and Penny Hess, Jesse is one of the Uhuru 3 facing bogus charges of failing to register as Russian agents..



***The 3 were since acquitted on that charge, but convicted on the less serious charge of conspiracy.***

Allie Wong is a PhD student in communications at Columbia University in New York City, and one of the recent student organizers during the Justice for Palestine protest movement. Her research areas explore how dis/misinformation, conspiracy theories, and radicalization inform domestic extremism and foreign policy. She holds a Master of Arts degree in Nonproliferation and Terrorism Studies from the Middlebury Institute of International Studies an M.A. in International Affairs from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations and a BA in Human Rights Peace and Nonviolent Activism from New York University. Allie has served as a consultant on Middle Eastern regional security issues to various think tanks, research institutes, and international NGOs.

Joshua Shurley is the current national vice president of Veterans For Peace. In addition to teaching political science at Fresno City College, Josh is a former conflict researcher specializing in US foreign policy in Africa, is the the lead organizer of VFP Chapter 180 in Fresno, California, and is involved in several organizations, projects, and committees related to peace and resistance to imperialism. ​